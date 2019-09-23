Home / The Star News / 9/20-21 prep weekend scoreboard

9/20-21 prep weekend scoreboard



Medford running back cuts outside a block by Blaine Seidl and gains 7 yards to put the Raiders inside Rhinelander's 20-yard line during the first quarter of Friday's 39-14 homecoming win over the Hodags. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford defensive back Nate Doriot pounces on a third-quarter fumble by Rhinelander running back Drake Martin. The Raiders held the All-GNC back to just 17 yards on nine carries and forced him to fumble twice. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Joey Sullivan makes an uphill climb during his solid run at Saturday's Smiley Invitational in Wausau. Sullivan finished 12th out of 123 Division 2 boys runners. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographMedford's girls cross country team won the second-place plaque for Division 2 competition at Saturday's Smiley Invite. The varsity included (l. to r.) Brooke Rudolph, Jennifer Kahn, Franny Seidel, Alicia Kawa, Paige Brandner, Ellee Grunwald and (not pictured) Bryn Fronk. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographPrentice-Rib Lake's Serena Moore puts the finishing touch on a solid race at Saturday's Smiley Invite, placing 12th out 95 Division 3 girls. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 10:39am mattf

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Medford 39, Rhinelander 14
Ean Wilson 35 carries, 222 yards, 4 TDs
Rhinelander 0 rushing yards in first half
Medford becomes playoff eligible

Lakeland 24, Antigo 13
Mosinee 27, Ashland 6
La Crosse Central 28, Merrill 14 (nc)
Standings: Medford 3-0 conf., 5-0 overall; Mosinee 2-0, 3-2; Antigo 2-1, 2-3; Rhinelander 1-1, 4-1; Lakeland, 1-2, 3-2; Merrill 0-2, 0-5; Ashland 0-3, 0-5.
Spet. 27: Medford at Wausau East (nc); Mosinee at Lakeland, Antigo at Rhinelander, Merrill at Ashland.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0
Loyal 16, Greenwood 8
Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20
Athens 50, W.R. Assumption 14
Standings: Abbotsford 3-0 conf., 5-0 overall; Athens 3-0, 4-1; Greenwood 2-1, 4-1; Loyal 2-1, 2-3; Gilman 1-2, 3-2; Thorp 1-2, 2-3; Owen-Withee 0-3, 0-5; W.R. Assumption 0-3, 0-5.
Sept. 27-28: Thorp at Gilman, Athens at Greenwood, Owen-Withee at Loyal, Abbotsford at W.R. Assumption (Sat.).

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Stratford 83, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Auburndale 36, Marathon 6
Edgar 42, Hurley 0 (nc)
Lomira 46, Tomahawk 6 (nc)
Standings: Stratford 2-0 conf., 5-0 overall; Edgar 1-0, 5-0; Auburndale 2-1, 4-1; Marathon 1-1, 1-3; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-2, 0-5; Tomahawk 0-2, 0-5.
Sept. 27: Rib Lake-Prentice at Tomahawk, Stratford at Auburndale, Marathon at Edgar.

WAUSAU EAST SMILEY INVITATIONAL
Girls
Medford 2nd out of 15 in Div. 2 standings and 2nd out of 28 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.
Prentice-Rib Lake 8th out of 13 in Div. 3 standings and 17th out 28 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.
Medford: Alicia Kawa 5th (10th), 20:49.4; Franny Seidel 6th (13th), 21:13.3; Jennifer Kahn 14th (27th), 21:53.6; Brooke Rudolph 19th (33rd), 22:06.7; Bryn Fronk 20th (34th), 22:10.4.
Prentice-Rib Lake: Serena Moore 12th (23rd), 21:43.3; Kaitlyn Erickson 35th (74th), 23:25.6; Brook Peterson 59th (126th), 24:56.7; Zoei Goodrich 72nd (133rd), 25:58.9; Kylee Goodrich 72nd (155th), 25:58.9.

Boys
Medford 7th out of 18 in Div. 2 standings and 10th out of 34 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.
Prentice-Rib Lake 14th out 16 in Div. 3 standings and 27th out of 34 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.
Medford: Joey Sullivan 12th (15th), 17:28.1; Conner Carbaugh 43rd (65th), 18:29; Austin Shaw 48th (73rd), 18:37.2; Logan Searles 52nd (78th), 18:45.1; Kyle Petrick 76th (138th), 19:54.1.
Prentice-Rib Lake: Peyton Enders 22nd (63rd), 18:27.4; Adam Granberg 51st (122nd), 19:36.4; Riley Blomberg 69th (153rd), 20:29.4; Noah Wiitala 86th (182nd), 21:15.8; Alex Schantner 97th (200th), 21:42.6.
Next: Medford at Antigo Invitational, Tuesday at 4 p.m.; Prentice-Rib Lake at Barron Invitational, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL
Meet #1 at Antigo
Mosinee defeated Medford 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12
Antigo defeated Medford 26-28, 28-26, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13
Standings: Mosinee 5-0; Northland Pines 4-2; Antigo 3-2; Medford 3-2; Tomahawk 2-3; Lakeland 1-4; Rhinelander 0-5.
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS BOYS SOCCER QUAD
Onalaska 2, Medford 0
Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Medford 1
Next: Medford at Altoona-Fall Creek, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

