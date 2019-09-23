9/20-21 prep weekend scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Medford 39, Rhinelander 14

Ean Wilson 35 carries, 222 yards, 4 TDs

Rhinelander 0 rushing yards in first half

Medford becomes playoff eligible

Lakeland 24, Antigo 13

Mosinee 27, Ashland 6

La Crosse Central 28, Merrill 14 (nc)

Standings: Medford 3-0 conf., 5-0 overall; Mosinee 2-0, 3-2; Antigo 2-1, 2-3; Rhinelander 1-1, 4-1; Lakeland, 1-2, 3-2; Merrill 0-2, 0-5; Ashland 0-3, 0-5.

Spet. 27: Medford at Wausau East (nc); Mosinee at Lakeland, Antigo at Rhinelander, Merrill at Ashland.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0

Loyal 16, Greenwood 8

Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20

Athens 50, W.R. Assumption 14

Standings: Abbotsford 3-0 conf., 5-0 overall; Athens 3-0, 4-1; Greenwood 2-1, 4-1; Loyal 2-1, 2-3; Gilman 1-2, 3-2; Thorp 1-2, 2-3; Owen-Withee 0-3, 0-5; W.R. Assumption 0-3, 0-5.

Sept. 27-28: Thorp at Gilman, Athens at Greenwood, Owen-Withee at Loyal, Abbotsford at W.R. Assumption (Sat.).

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Stratford 83, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Auburndale 36, Marathon 6

Edgar 42, Hurley 0 (nc)

Lomira 46, Tomahawk 6 (nc)

Standings: Stratford 2-0 conf., 5-0 overall; Edgar 1-0, 5-0; Auburndale 2-1, 4-1; Marathon 1-1, 1-3; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-2, 0-5; Tomahawk 0-2, 0-5.

Sept. 27: Rib Lake-Prentice at Tomahawk, Stratford at Auburndale, Marathon at Edgar.

WAUSAU EAST SMILEY INVITATIONAL

Girls

Medford 2nd out of 15 in Div. 2 standings and 2nd out of 28 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.

Prentice-Rib Lake 8th out of 13 in Div. 3 standings and 17th out 28 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.

Medford: Alicia Kawa 5th (10th), 20:49.4; Franny Seidel 6th (13th), 21:13.3; Jennifer Kahn 14th (27th), 21:53.6; Brooke Rudolph 19th (33rd), 22:06.7; Bryn Fronk 20th (34th), 22:10.4.

Prentice-Rib Lake: Serena Moore 12th (23rd), 21:43.3; Kaitlyn Erickson 35th (74th), 23:25.6; Brook Peterson 59th (126th), 24:56.7; Zoei Goodrich 72nd (133rd), 25:58.9; Kylee Goodrich 72nd (155th), 25:58.9.

Boys

Medford 7th out of 18 in Div. 2 standings and 10th out of 34 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.

Prentice-Rib Lake 14th out 16 in Div. 3 standings and 27th out of 34 in Div. 2-3 combined standings.

Medford: Joey Sullivan 12th (15th), 17:28.1; Conner Carbaugh 43rd (65th), 18:29; Austin Shaw 48th (73rd), 18:37.2; Logan Searles 52nd (78th), 18:45.1; Kyle Petrick 76th (138th), 19:54.1.

Prentice-Rib Lake: Peyton Enders 22nd (63rd), 18:27.4; Adam Granberg 51st (122nd), 19:36.4; Riley Blomberg 69th (153rd), 20:29.4; Noah Wiitala 86th (182nd), 21:15.8; Alex Schantner 97th (200th), 21:42.6.

Next: Medford at Antigo Invitational, Tuesday at 4 p.m.; Prentice-Rib Lake at Barron Invitational, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL

Meet #1 at Antigo

Mosinee defeated Medford 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12

Antigo defeated Medford 26-28, 28-26, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13

Standings: Mosinee 5-0; Northland Pines 4-2; Antigo 3-2; Medford 3-2; Tomahawk 2-3; Lakeland 1-4; Rhinelander 0-5.

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS BOYS SOCCER QUAD

Onalaska 2, Medford 0

Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Altoona-Fall Creek, Tuesday at 7 p.m.