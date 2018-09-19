9/18 prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Tomahawk 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Next: Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Prentice defeated Rib Lake 27-25, 25-13, 26-24
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Thursday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Stevens Point Pacelli 5, Medford 2
Next: Eau Claire Regis at Medford, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cadott Invitational
Girls
1. Marathon, 43
2. Phillips, 70
3. McDonell Central, 89
4. Chippewa Valley, 105
5. Neillsville-Granton, 129
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 139
7. Black River Falls, 158
8. E.C. Regis, 188
9. Cadott
Lake Holcombe, Augusta, Stanley-Boyd, Owen-Withee, Eau Claire Immanuel and Eleva-Strum, incomplete
Medalist: Julianna Thurs, Marathon, 19:56.6.
Serena Moore, P-RL, 5th, 20:58.4; Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 10th, 21:37.3.
Boys
1. Marathon, 79
2. McDonell Central, 92
3. Augusta, 131
4. Black River Falls, 137
5. Phillips, 143
6. Neillsville-Granton, 148
7. Chippewa Valley, 161
8. Cadott, 214
9. Eau Claire Immanuel, 214
10. E.C. Regis, 218
11. Owen-Withee, 221
12. Prentice-Rib Lake, 264
Stanley-Boyd, Eleva-Strum and Lake Holcombe, incomplete
Medalist: Charlie Bleskichek, McDonell, 17:21.4
Peyton Enders, P-RL, 13th, 18:20.5.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens Invitational, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.