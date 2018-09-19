9/18 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Tomahawk 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Next: Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Prentice defeated Rib Lake 27-25, 25-13, 26-24

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Stevens Point Pacelli 5, Medford 2

Next: Eau Claire Regis at Medford, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cadott Invitational

Girls

1. Marathon, 43

2. Phillips, 70

3. McDonell Central, 89

4. Chippewa Valley, 105

5. Neillsville-Granton, 129

6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 139

7. Black River Falls, 158

8. E.C. Regis, 188

9. Cadott

Lake Holcombe, Augusta, Stanley-Boyd, Owen-Withee, Eau Claire Immanuel and Eleva-Strum, incomplete

Medalist: Julianna Thurs, Marathon, 19:56.6.

Serena Moore, P-RL, 5th, 20:58.4; Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 10th, 21:37.3.

Boys

1. Marathon, 79

2. McDonell Central, 92

3. Augusta, 131

4. Black River Falls, 137

5. Phillips, 143

6. Neillsville-Granton, 148

7. Chippewa Valley, 161

8. Cadott, 214

9. Eau Claire Immanuel, 214

10. E.C. Regis, 218

11. Owen-Withee, 221

12. Prentice-Rib Lake, 264

Stanley-Boyd, Eleva-Strum and Lake Holcombe, incomplete

Medalist: Charlie Bleskichek, McDonell, 17:21.4

Peyton Enders, P-RL, 13th, 18:20.5.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens Invitational, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.