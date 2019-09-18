9/17 Prep Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Medford 7, Phillips 0

Next: Medford at Antigo, Thursday 9:30pm

Volleyball

Medford defeated Lakeland 25-21, 25-12, 25-13

Next: Eau Claire Memorial at Medford Thursday at 7pm

Prentice defeated Rib Lake 25-9, 25-20, 25-11

Next: Edgar at Rib Lake Thursday at 7pm

Boys Soccer

Medford 1, Northland Pines 1

Next: Rhinelander at Medford Thursday 7pm

Medford Girls Cross Country

Neillsville-Granton Invitational

1. Medford 30

2. Auburndale 68

3. Sparta 137

4. Augusta 141

5. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts 148

6. Tomah 153

7. Osseo-Fairchild 171

8. Neillsville-Granton 176

9. Loyal-Greenwood 204

Alma Center Lincoln (incomplete), Bangor (incomplete), Pittsville (incomplete), Cadott (incomplete)

Individual winner; Savannah Schley (20:51.6)

Franny Seidel of Medford 2nd (21:09.9)

Next; Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30am

Medford Boys Cross Country

Neillsville-Granton Invitational

1. Tomah 55

2. Sparta 96

3. Medford 109

4. Augusta 113

5. Auburndale 137

6. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts 165

7. Bangor 178

8. Cadott 197

9. Neillsville-Granton 202

10. Osseo-Fairchild 263

11. Loyal-Greenwood 270

12. Pittsville 307

Alma Center Lincoln (incomplete)

Individual winner; Joey Sullivan of Medford (18:01.0)

Next; Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30am

Prentice-Rib Lake Girls Cross Country

Stratford Invitational

1. Prentice-Rib Lake 46

2. Rhinelander 51

3. Stratford 59

4. Athens 71

5. Spencer 124

Owen-Withee (incomplete)

Individual winner; Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake (20:51.1)

Next: Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30 a.m.

Prentice-Rib Lake Boys Cross Country

Stratford Invitational

1. Athens 39

2. Stratford 41

3. Rhinelander 55

4. Prentice-Rib Lake 89

5. Spencer 157

6. Owen-Withee 157

Individual winner; Johnathon Nowacki (15:57.7)

Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake 5th (17:33.9)

Next: Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30 a.m.