9/16 Prep scoreboard
SMILEY CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL
Division 2 Girls
1. Medford, 66
2. Kiel, 85
3. Little Chute, 89
4. West Salem, 104
5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 151
6. Tomahawk, 155
7. Mosinee, 171
8. Peshtigo, 191
9. Amherst, 196
10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 226
11. Northland Pines, 264
Medalist: Dana Feyen, G-E-T, 18:25.42
Medford scorers: 6. Franny Seidel, 20:07.41; 10. Lauren Meyer, 20:37.4; 11. Alicia Kawa, 20:56.99; 18. Karli Higgins, 21:26.72; 21. Paige Brandner, 21:37.57.
Division 3 Girls
1. Auburndale, 89
2. Rosholt, 110
3. Albany, 157
4. Boscobel, 168
5. Pacelli, 174
6. Chequamegon, 185
7. Phillips, 194
8. Neillsville-Granton, 211
9. Marathon, 225
10. Iola-Scandinavia, 225
11. Spencer, 273
12. Loyal-Greenwood, 277
13. Prentice-Rib Lake, 278
14. Three Lakes, 336
15. Edgar, 342
Medalist: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:09.29
P-RL scorers: 8. Serena Moore, 19:49.48; 45. Kaitlyn Erickson, 23:04.02; 69. Kiandra Hartmann, 24:13.77; 83. Maddy Thums, 25:17.84; 86. Erin Probst, 25:23.08.
Divisions 2/3 Combined: Medford finishes first out of 26 teams with 147 points. Prentice-Rib Lake is 22nd with 514 points.
Division 2 Boys
1. Shorewood, 95
2. Edgewood, 128
3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 129
4. Medford, 134
5. Peshtigo, 143
6. Kiel, 145
7. Northland Pines, 165
8. Tomahawk, 201
9. Nekoosa-Port Edwards, 213
10. Amherst, 218
11. West Salem, 223
12. Mosinee, 250
13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 344
14. Little Chute, 354
Medalist: Miguel Mathias, N-PE, 15:58.68
Medford scorers: 3. Trey Ulrich, 16:32.08; 9. Derek Rudolph, 16:52.8; 27. Ray Zirngible, 17:48.81; 50. Mason Rudolph, 18:23.49; 53. Nic Doriot, 18:25.83.
Division 3 Boys
1. Rosholt, 30
2. Phillips, 95
3. Marathon, 106
4. Loyal-Greenwood, 150
5. Pacelli, 152
6. Athens, 162
7. Chequamegon, 169
8. Boscobel, 169
9. Spencer, 220
10. Albany, 226
11. Auburndale, 254
12. Prentice-Rib Lake, 265
13. Edgar, 330
14. Neillsville-Granton, 381
Medalist: Adam Rzentkowski, Rosholt, 16:00.67
P-RL scorers: 25. Adam Dums, 18:11.75; 52. Peyton Enders, 19:00.38; 65. Aidan Anderson, 19:33.62; 66. Josh Probst, 19:42.28; 75. Zach Schmidt, 20:26.56.
Divisions 2/3 Combined: Medford finishes 5th out of 28 teams with 212 points. Prentice-Rib Lake finishes 25th with 613.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford at Great Northern Conference Meet #1 in Mosinee
Medford def. Northland Pines 27-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21
Antigo def. Medford 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
Medford def. Tomahawk 25-13, 25-15, 27-25
Medford’s GNC winning streak ends with loss to Antigo at 26 straight matches, three short of Tomahawk’s record of 29 (2013-15).
Standings: Medford, 5-1; Mosinee, 4-1; Antigo, 4-2; Northland Pines, 2-2; Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Lakeland, all 1-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad
Green Bay Notre Dame 7, Medford 0
Medford 2, Onalaska 2