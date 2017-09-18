9/16 Prep scoreboard

SMILEY CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

Division 2 Girls

1. Medford, 66

2. Kiel, 85

3. Little Chute, 89

4. West Salem, 104

5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 151

6. Tomahawk, 155

7. Mosinee, 171

8. Peshtigo, 191

9. Amherst, 196

10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 226

11. Northland Pines, 264

Medalist: Dana Feyen, G-E-T, 18:25.42

Medford scorers: 6. Franny Seidel, 20:07.41; 10. Lauren Meyer, 20:37.4; 11. Alicia Kawa, 20:56.99; 18. Karli Higgins, 21:26.72; 21. Paige Brandner, 21:37.57.

Division 3 Girls

1. Auburndale, 89

2. Rosholt, 110

3. Albany, 157

4. Boscobel, 168

5. Pacelli, 174

6. Chequamegon, 185

7. Phillips, 194

8. Neillsville-Granton, 211

9. Marathon, 225

10. Iola-Scandinavia, 225

11. Spencer, 273

12. Loyal-Greenwood, 277

13. Prentice-Rib Lake, 278

14. Three Lakes, 336

15. Edgar, 342

Medalist: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:09.29

P-RL scorers: 8. Serena Moore, 19:49.48; 45. Kaitlyn Erickson, 23:04.02; 69. Kiandra Hartmann, 24:13.77; 83. Maddy Thums, 25:17.84; 86. Erin Probst, 25:23.08.

Divisions 2/3 Combined: Medford finishes first out of 26 teams with 147 points. Prentice-Rib Lake is 22nd with 514 points.

Division 2 Boys

1. Shorewood, 95

2. Edgewood, 128

3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 129

4. Medford, 134

5. Peshtigo, 143

6. Kiel, 145

7. Northland Pines, 165

8. Tomahawk, 201

9. Nekoosa-Port Edwards, 213

10. Amherst, 218

11. West Salem, 223

12. Mosinee, 250

13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 344

14. Little Chute, 354

Medalist: Miguel Mathias, N-PE, 15:58.68

Medford scorers: 3. Trey Ulrich, 16:32.08; 9. Derek Rudolph, 16:52.8; 27. Ray Zirngible, 17:48.81; 50. Mason Rudolph, 18:23.49; 53. Nic Doriot, 18:25.83.

Division 3 Boys

1. Rosholt, 30

2. Phillips, 95

3. Marathon, 106

4. Loyal-Greenwood, 150

5. Pacelli, 152

6. Athens, 162

7. Chequamegon, 169

8. Boscobel, 169

9. Spencer, 220

10. Albany, 226

11. Auburndale, 254

12. Prentice-Rib Lake, 265

13. Edgar, 330

14. Neillsville-Granton, 381

Medalist: Adam Rzentkowski, Rosholt, 16:00.67

P-RL scorers: 25. Adam Dums, 18:11.75; 52. Peyton Enders, 19:00.38; 65. Aidan Anderson, 19:33.62; 66. Josh Probst, 19:42.28; 75. Zach Schmidt, 20:26.56.

Divisions 2/3 Combined: Medford finishes 5th out of 28 teams with 212 points. Prentice-Rib Lake finishes 25th with 613.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford at Great Northern Conference Meet #1 in Mosinee

Medford def. Northland Pines 27-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21

Antigo def. Medford 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

Medford def. Tomahawk 25-13, 25-15, 27-25

Medford’s GNC winning streak ends with loss to Antigo at 26 straight matches, three short of Tomahawk’s record of 29 (2013-15).

Standings: Medford, 5-1; Mosinee, 4-1; Antigo, 4-2; Northland Pines, 2-2; Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Lakeland, all 1-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad

Green Bay Notre Dame 7, Medford 0

Medford 2, Onalaska 2