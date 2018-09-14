9/13 prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeated Spencer 25-20, 25-19, 26-24
Next: Gilman at Prentice, Monday at 7 p.m.
Rib Lake defeated Edgar 3-0
Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Antigo 6, Medford 1
Lilly Brost-Emma Schultz win at #3 doubles
Scores from Sept. 12 Altoona Quad
Medford 7, Osceola 0
Altoona 6, Medford 1
Amery 6, Medford 1
Next: Medford at Stevens Point Pacelli, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 91, Medford 79
Erin Bergman wins 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke
Aubrey Buskerud wins 200 individual medley
Medford wins 400 freestyle relay
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rhinelander 9, Medford 2
Hodags score all 9 goals in second half.
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad (Rapids at 9:15 a.m., Green Bay Notre Dame at 1:15 p.m.).