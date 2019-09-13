9/12 prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeats Colby 25-14, 19-25, 29-27, 25-10
Next: Spencer at Gilman, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m.
Pittsville defeats Rib Lake 27-29, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12
Next: Rib Lake at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 107, Antigo 60
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Stanley Boyd Invitational
GIRLS
1. Colby-Abbotsford, 40
2. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts, 70
3. Augusta, 72
4. Loyal-Greenwood, 102
5. Altoona, 106
6. Thorp-Gilman, 111
Cadott, Owen-Withee, Stanley Boyd, EC Immaunuel, incomplete
Individual winner Savannah Schley of Loyal-Greenwood, 20:48.4.
Molly Milliren of Thorp-Gilman, 8th, 23:50.7
BOYS
1. Altoona, 55
2. Augusta, 60
3. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts, 80
4. EC Immanuel, 99
5. Cadott, 119
6. Colby-Abbotsford, 126
7. Loyal-Greenwood, 180
8. Owen Withee, 198
9. Stanley Boyd, 222
Thorp-Gilman incomplete
Individual winner Chase Oehmichen of Colby-Abbotsford, 18:14.9
Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman, 19th, 20:22.2
Next: Thorp-Gilman at Fall Creek Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.