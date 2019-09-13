9/12 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman defeats Colby 25-14, 19-25, 29-27, 25-10

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

Pittsville defeats Rib Lake 27-29, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12

Next: Rib Lake at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 107, Antigo 60

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Stanley Boyd Invitational

GIRLS

1. Colby-Abbotsford, 40

2. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts, 70

3. Augusta, 72

4. Loyal-Greenwood, 102

5. Altoona, 106

6. Thorp-Gilman, 111

Cadott, Owen-Withee, Stanley Boyd, EC Immaunuel, incomplete

Individual winner Savannah Schley of Loyal-Greenwood, 20:48.4.

Molly Milliren of Thorp-Gilman, 8th, 23:50.7

BOYS

1. Altoona, 55

2. Augusta, 60

3. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts, 80

4. EC Immanuel, 99

5. Cadott, 119

6. Colby-Abbotsford, 126

7. Loyal-Greenwood, 180

8. Owen Withee, 198

9. Stanley Boyd, 222

Thorp-Gilman incomplete

Individual winner Chase Oehmichen of Colby-Abbotsford, 18:14.9

Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman, 19th, 20:22.2

Next: Thorp-Gilman at Fall Creek Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.