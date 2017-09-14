9/12 Prep scoreboard
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 5, Antigo 2
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m. With win, Medford would jump into a tie for for first place in the GNC.
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 6, Columbus Catholic 1
Next: Medford at Pacelli, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Tomahawk 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19
Medford improves to 3-0 in the GNC
Next: Medford vs. Northland Pines, Antigo and Tomahawk at GNC meet in Mosinee, Saturday at 10 a.m.
Rib Lake def. Chequamegon 25-15, 25-10, 25-17
Next: Edgar at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7 p.m.
NEILLSVILLE-GRANTON CROSS COUNTRY INVITE
Girls
1. Medford, 28
2. Neillsville-Granton, 69
3. Chippewa Valley, 96
4. Loyal-Greenwood, 108
5. Sparta, 131
6. Colby-Abbotsford, 133
7. Eau Claire Regis, 191
8. Osseo-Fairchild, 206
9. Mondovi, 242
Thorp-Gilman, Alma Center Lincoln, Augusta, Bangor, Pittsville, Cadott and Tomah, incomplete.
Medalist: Savannah Schley, L-G, 20:25.8.
4th: Franny Seidel, Med., 21:04.2; 5th: Alicia Kawa, Med., 22:08.2; 8. Lauren Meyer, Med., 22:31.9; 9. Karli Higgins, Med., 22:35.6.
Boys
1. Tomah, 47
2. Medford, 51
3. Sparta, 105
4. Loyal-Greenwood, 109
5. Augusta, 112
6. Colby-Abbotsford, 170
7. Neillsville-Granton, 201
8. Bangor, 212
9. Cadott, 273
10. Eau Claire Regis, 277
11. Pittsville, 308
12. Osseo-Fairchild, 317
13. Alma Center Lincoln, 333
14. Mondovi, 379
Thorp-Gilman and Chippewa Valley, incomplete.
Medalist: Trey Ulrich, Med., 17:18.3.
3rd: Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:32.3; 8th: Ray Zirngible, Med., 18:18.9.
STRATFORD CROSS COUNTRY INVITE
Girls
1. Auburndale, 31
2. Marathon, 84
3. Mosinee, 85
4. Spencer, 115
5. Stratford, 123
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 128
7. Athens, 155
Owen-Withee, incomplete.
Medalist: Anna Buchberger, Mara., 21:51.
2nd: Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:56.7; 21st: Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 24:47.7.
Boys
1. Marathon, 61
2. Mosinee, 74
3. Athens, 91
4. Stratford, 105
5. Spencer, 123
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 135
7. Auburndale, 137
8. Owen-Withee, 165
Medalist: Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 18:36.5
6th: Adam Dums, P-RL, 19:31.6; 12th: Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:54.4.