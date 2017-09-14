9/12 Prep scoreboard

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 5, Antigo 2

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m. With win, Medford would jump into a tie for for first place in the GNC.

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 6, Columbus Catholic 1

Next: Medford at Pacelli, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford def. Tomahawk 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19

Medford improves to 3-0 in the GNC

Next: Medford vs. Northland Pines, Antigo and Tomahawk at GNC meet in Mosinee, Saturday at 10 a.m.

Rib Lake def. Chequamegon 25-15, 25-10, 25-17

Next: Edgar at Rib Lake, Thursday at 7 p.m.

NEILLSVILLE-GRANTON CROSS COUNTRY INVITE

Girls

1. Medford, 28

2. Neillsville-Granton, 69

3. Chippewa Valley, 96

4. Loyal-Greenwood, 108

5. Sparta, 131

6. Colby-Abbotsford, 133

7. Eau Claire Regis, 191

8. Osseo-Fairchild, 206

9. Mondovi, 242

Thorp-Gilman, Alma Center Lincoln, Augusta, Bangor, Pittsville, Cadott and Tomah, incomplete.

Medalist: Savannah Schley, L-G, 20:25.8.

4th: Franny Seidel, Med., 21:04.2; 5th: Alicia Kawa, Med., 22:08.2; 8. Lauren Meyer, Med., 22:31.9; 9. Karli Higgins, Med., 22:35.6.

Boys

1. Tomah, 47

2. Medford, 51

3. Sparta, 105

4. Loyal-Greenwood, 109

5. Augusta, 112

6. Colby-Abbotsford, 170

7. Neillsville-Granton, 201

8. Bangor, 212

9. Cadott, 273

10. Eau Claire Regis, 277

11. Pittsville, 308

12. Osseo-Fairchild, 317

13. Alma Center Lincoln, 333

14. Mondovi, 379

Thorp-Gilman and Chippewa Valley, incomplete.

Medalist: Trey Ulrich, Med., 17:18.3.

3rd: Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:32.3; 8th: Ray Zirngible, Med., 18:18.9.

STRATFORD CROSS COUNTRY INVITE

Girls

1. Auburndale, 31

2. Marathon, 84

3. Mosinee, 85

4. Spencer, 115

5. Stratford, 123

6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 128

7. Athens, 155

Owen-Withee, incomplete.

Medalist: Anna Buchberger, Mara., 21:51.

2nd: Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:56.7; 21st: Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 24:47.7.

Boys

1. Marathon, 61

2. Mosinee, 74

3. Athens, 91

4. Stratford, 105

5. Spencer, 123

6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 135

7. Auburndale, 137

8. Owen-Withee, 165

Medalist: Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 18:36.5

6th: Adam Dums, P-RL, 19:31.6; 12th: Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:54.4.