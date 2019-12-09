9/10 prep scoreboard
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 6, Antigo 2
Onyi Ekwueme and AJ Adleman two goals each
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Rhinelander 25-8, 25-8, 25-6
Next: Medford at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Greenwood Quad
Thorp def. Rib Lake 25-17, 25-22
Greenwood def. Rib Lake 25-22, 25-16
Rib Lake def. Port Edwards 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Next: Rib Lake at Pittsville, Thursday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eau Claire Regis 6, Medford 1
Next: Medford at Columbus Catholic, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marshfield Invitational
Girls
1. Marshfield, 33
2. Medford, 61
3. Wisconsin Rapids, 80
4. Auburndale, 110
5. Mosinee, 110
6. Marathon, 150
7. Stratford, 276
8. Loyal-Greenwood, 291
9. Tomah, 301
10. Athens, 318
11. Black River Falls, 324
12. Nekoosa, 325
13. Spencer, 343
14. Columbus Catholic, 379
15. Westfield, 383
Pittsville, incomplete
Individual winner was Eliana Kanitz, Marshfield, 20:20. Franny Seidel, Medford, 3rd, 20:33.7; Alicia Kawa, Medford, 10th, 21:52.
Boys
1. Marshfield, 33
2. Wisconsin Rapids, 101
3. Tomah, 106
4. Medford, 113
5. Auburndale, 150
6. Athens, 156
7. Marathon, 169
8. Mosinee, 196
9. Stratford, 199
10. Nekoosa, 297
11. Black River Falls, 303
12. Loyal-Greenwood, 339
13. Pittsville, 339
14. Westfield, 400
15. Spencer, 405
Columbus Catholic, incomplete
Individual winner was Joseph McKee, Marshfield, 16:42.2. Joseph Sullivan, Medford, 6th, 18:00.9.
Next: Medford at Neillsville-Granton Invitational, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Phillips Invitational
Girls
1. Phillips, 30
2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 34
3. Hurley, 76
4. Drummond, 85
Bayfield, South Shore, Mellen, Mercer and Butternut, incomplete
Individual winner was Serena Moore, Prentice-Rib Lake, 22:31; Kaitlyn Ericsson, P-RL, 4th, 23:57; Zoei Goodrich, P-RL, 8th, 25:05; Kylee Goodrich, P-RL, 9th, 25:12.
Boys
1. Phillips, 43
2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 72
3. Butternut, 86
4. Hurley, 90
5. Drummond, 114
6. South Shore, 165
Mellen, incomplete
Individual winner was Peyton Enders, Prentice-Rib Lake, 18:56; Adam Granberg, P-RL, 6th, 19:56.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Stratford Invitational, Tuesday at 5 p.m.