9/1 Prep Scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Lakeland 22, Medford 21
Merrill 35, Mosinee 7
Antigo 33, Ashland 0
Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14 (nc)
Standings
Antigo 1-0, 2-1
Lakeland 1-0, 2-1
Merrill 1-0, 1-2
Rhinelander 0-0, 1-2
Ashland 0-1, 1-2
Medford 0-1, 0-3
Mosinee 0-1, 0-3
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 59, Boyceville 14 (nc)
Loyal 28, W.R. Assumption 0 (Thurs.)
Thorp 22, Athens 20
Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood 0
Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21 (nc)
Standings
Loyal 2-0, 2-1
Abbotsford 1-0, 2-1
Thorp 1-0, 2-1
Owen-Withee 1-0, 1-2
Gilman 0-1, 2-1
W.R. Assumption 0-1, 1-2
Greenwood 0-1, 1-2
Athens 0-2, 0-3
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Auburndale 21, Rib Lake-Prentice 7
Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0
Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6
Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21
Standings
Edgar 1-0, 3-0
Stratford 1-0, 2-1
Auburndale 1-0, 2-1
Marathon 0-0, 2-1
Rib Lake-Prentice 0-1, 1-2
Tomahawk 0-1, 1-2
Chequamegon 0-1, 0-3
