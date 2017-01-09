8/31 Prep Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Rhinelander 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
Next: Medford at Menomonie, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 6, Lakeland 1
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 117, Antigo 50
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northland Pines 3, Medford 0
Next: Black River Falls at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marathon Invitational
Boys team scores
1. Marathon, 44
2. Athens, 64
3. Tomahawk, 69
4. Auburndale, 129
5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 130
6. Merrill, 132
7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 161
8. Three Lakes, 223
9. Pittsville, 262
Girls team scores
1. Auburndale, 51
2. Tomahawk, 89
3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 92
4. Marathon, 94
5. Merrill, 119
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 134
7. Three Lakes, 164
8. Athens, 197
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.