Home / The Star News / 8/30 Prep scoreboard

8/30 Prep scoreboard



Medford senior Megan Graff blasts a shot through Northland Pines' blockers during the Raiders' dominant first-game performance Thursday night. Medford got out to an 18-4 lead and won the game 25-16. The Raiders won the GNC opener in four sets. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman linebacker Dallas Skabroud grabs the ball carrier from Independence-Gilmanton and then gets help from Maverick Birkenholz (34) and Torgor Crick (80) early in the Pirates' 40-0 non-conference win over the Indees. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsMedford's Megan Payne makes a nice play, running down the ball at the baseline and backhanding it over the net during her 6-0, 6-1 win over Lakeland's Linnea Turner at number-two singles. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 9:54am mattf

VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Northland Pines 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Gilman 40, Independence-Gilmanton 0
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 93, Ladysmith Co-op 77
Next: Antigo at Medford, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 6, Lakeland 1
Next: Columbus Catholic and Ashand at Medford, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m.
(Potential make-up date at Stevens Point Pacelli on Tuesday)

CROSS COUNTRY
Marathon Invitational
Girls
1. Auburndale, 62
2. Mosinee, 74
3. Marathon, 79
4. Merrill, 103
5. Colby-Abbotsford, 109
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 157
7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 161
8. Three Lakes, 177
Nekoosa, Pittsville and Athens incomplete
Top 5: 1. Kortnie Volk, 3L, 20:50.8; 2. Julianna Thurs, Mara., 21:05.1; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:18.8; 4. Dalie Thomas, Merrill, 21:20.7; 5. Kate Fitzgerald, Mos., 21:26.2.

Boys
1. Mosinee, 67
2. Athens, 75
3. Marathon, 80
4. Colby-Abbotsford, 92
5. Merrill, 106
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 124
7. Three Lakes, 176
8. Pittsville, 212
Prentice-Rib Lake, Auburndale and Nekoosa incomplete
Top 5: 1. Jared Zwettler, 3L, 16:48.6; 2. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 17:05.6; 3. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:31.4; 4. Dominic Laufenberg, Merrill, 17:33; 5. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:42.6; 7. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:11.6.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here