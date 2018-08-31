8/30 Prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Northland Pines 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Gilman 40, Independence-Gilmanton 0

Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 93, Ladysmith Co-op 77

Next: Antigo at Medford, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 6, Lakeland 1

Next: Columbus Catholic and Ashand at Medford, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m.

(Potential make-up date at Stevens Point Pacelli on Tuesday)

CROSS COUNTRY

Marathon Invitational

Girls

1. Auburndale, 62

2. Mosinee, 74

3. Marathon, 79

4. Merrill, 103

5. Colby-Abbotsford, 109

6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 157

7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 161

8. Three Lakes, 177

Nekoosa, Pittsville and Athens incomplete

Top 5: 1. Kortnie Volk, 3L, 20:50.8; 2. Julianna Thurs, Mara., 21:05.1; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:18.8; 4. Dalie Thomas, Merrill, 21:20.7; 5. Kate Fitzgerald, Mos., 21:26.2.

Boys

1. Mosinee, 67

2. Athens, 75

3. Marathon, 80

4. Colby-Abbotsford, 92

5. Merrill, 106

6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 124

7. Three Lakes, 176

8. Pittsville, 212

Prentice-Rib Lake, Auburndale and Nekoosa incomplete

Top 5: 1. Jared Zwettler, 3L, 16:48.6; 2. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 17:05.6; 3. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:31.4; 4. Dominic Laufenberg, Merrill, 17:33; 5. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:42.6; 7. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:11.6.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.