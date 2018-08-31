8/30 Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Northland Pines 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Gilman 40, Independence-Gilmanton 0
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 93, Ladysmith Co-op 77
Next: Antigo at Medford, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 6, Lakeland 1
Next: Columbus Catholic and Ashand at Medford, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m.
(Potential make-up date at Stevens Point Pacelli on Tuesday)
CROSS COUNTRY
Marathon Invitational
Girls
1. Auburndale, 62
2. Mosinee, 74
3. Marathon, 79
4. Merrill, 103
5. Colby-Abbotsford, 109
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 157
7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 161
8. Three Lakes, 177
Nekoosa, Pittsville and Athens incomplete
Top 5: 1. Kortnie Volk, 3L, 20:50.8; 2. Julianna Thurs, Mara., 21:05.1; 3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:18.8; 4. Dalie Thomas, Merrill, 21:20.7; 5. Kate Fitzgerald, Mos., 21:26.2.
Boys
1. Mosinee, 67
2. Athens, 75
3. Marathon, 80
4. Colby-Abbotsford, 92
5. Merrill, 106
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 124
7. Three Lakes, 176
8. Pittsville, 212
Prentice-Rib Lake, Auburndale and Nekoosa incomplete
Top 5: 1. Jared Zwettler, 3L, 16:48.6; 2. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 17:05.6; 3. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:31.4; 4. Dominic Laufenberg, Merrill, 17:33; 5. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:42.6; 7. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:11.6.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.