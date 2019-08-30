Home / The Star News / 8/29 prep scoreboard

The varsity girls come down the first mini hill at the start of Thursday's Timm's Hill Invitational. Included in the photo are Prentice-Rib Lake's Serena Moore, who finished second; Medford's Alicia Kawa and Franny Seidel (455), who led most of the race, and Bryn Fronk (behind Seidel), who won the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Kyle Petrick and Miles Searles make their push up the finishing hill in Thursday's boys race at Timm's Hill. They were 14th and 15th and slammed the door on Medford's team title. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsA wrong turn, unfortunately, took Medford's Alicia Kawa and Franny Seidel out of the lead late in the girls race, but they were able to take it in stride and finished the race together. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Abby Krug (l.) and new teammate Brooke Webb finish the girls race for the Thorp-Gilman co-op. Webb was 30th and Krug was 31st. Another Gilman runner, Mikayla Waichulis, was 38th. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford Raiders accept the girls team championship trophy. The Raiders had a perfect score of 15 after placing five girls in the top six. Prentice-Rib Lake did not field a full team, so Serena Moore's runner-up finish did not factor in the team standings. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford boys accept their team trophy after the Raiders scored 38 points to beat Marathon and Athens, who had 70. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Medford sweeps team titles at Timm's HIll CC Invite

TIMM’S HILL CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL
Girls
1. Medford, 15
2. Marathon, 46
3. Phillips, 80
4. Ladysmith, 101
Prentice-Rib Lake, Thorp-Gilman, Athens and Butternut, incomplete
1. Bryn Fronk, Medford, 23:10; 2. Serena Moore, P-RL, 23:13; 3. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 23:18; 4. Ellee Grunwald, Medford, 23:20; 5. Alexis Fleegel, Medford, 23;28; 6. Paige Brandner, Medford, 23:46; 7. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 23:52; 8. Laci Hoeksema, Marathon, 23:53; 9. Katrina Fredrickson, Marathon, 23:53; 10. Kalin Baratka, Phillips, 24:11.

Boys
1. Medford, 38
2. Marathon, 70
3. Athens, 70
4. Phillips, 117
5. Butternut, 141
6. Ladysmith, 144
7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 156
8. Thorp-Gilman, 183
1. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 18:14; 2. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 18:27; 3. Andrew Hartmann, Athens, 18:46; 4. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:04; 5. Will Prihoda, Marathon, 19:26; 6. Conner Harbaugh, Medford, 19:26; 7. Logan Searles, 19:30; 8. Kees Hoogland, Phillips, 19:37; 9. Austin Shaw, Medford, 19:44; 10. Mike Brown, Butternut, 19:51.

Medford wins boys and girls middle school team titles. Tanner Hraby (11:59) was boys champion and Meredith Richter (13:07) was the girls champion.

BOYS SOCCER
Clintonville 3, Medford 2
Truckers score game-winner with 45 seconds left.
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Newman Catholic 4, Medford 3
Next: Medford at Altoona Invitational, Friday 10 a.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Gilman and Thorp at Owen-Withee triangular, no report.

