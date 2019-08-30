8/29 prep scoreboard

TIMM’S HILL CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

Girls

1. Medford, 15

2. Marathon, 46

3. Phillips, 80

4. Ladysmith, 101

Prentice-Rib Lake, Thorp-Gilman, Athens and Butternut, incomplete

1. Bryn Fronk, Medford, 23:10; 2. Serena Moore, P-RL, 23:13; 3. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 23:18; 4. Ellee Grunwald, Medford, 23:20; 5. Alexis Fleegel, Medford, 23;28; 6. Paige Brandner, Medford, 23:46; 7. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 23:52; 8. Laci Hoeksema, Marathon, 23:53; 9. Katrina Fredrickson, Marathon, 23:53; 10. Kalin Baratka, Phillips, 24:11.

Boys

1. Medford, 38

2. Marathon, 70

3. Athens, 70

4. Phillips, 117

5. Butternut, 141

6. Ladysmith, 144

7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 156

8. Thorp-Gilman, 183

1. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 18:14; 2. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 18:27; 3. Andrew Hartmann, Athens, 18:46; 4. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:04; 5. Will Prihoda, Marathon, 19:26; 6. Conner Harbaugh, Medford, 19:26; 7. Logan Searles, 19:30; 8. Kees Hoogland, Phillips, 19:37; 9. Austin Shaw, Medford, 19:44; 10. Mike Brown, Butternut, 19:51.

Medford wins boys and girls middle school team titles. Tanner Hraby (11:59) was boys champion and Meredith Richter (13:07) was the girls champion.

BOYS SOCCER

Clintonville 3, Medford 2

Truckers score game-winner with 45 seconds left.

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newman Catholic 4, Medford 3

Next: Medford at Altoona Invitational, Friday 10 a.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman and Thorp at Owen-Withee triangular, no report.