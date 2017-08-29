8/25-26 PREP SCOREBOARD
Scores from Friday, Aug. 25
FOOTBALL
Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13
Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22
Pittsville 27, Rib Lake-Prentice 26
GIRLS TENNIS
at Altoona Invitational
Medford 6, Black River Falls 1
Osceola 6, Medford 1
Medford vs. Onalaska Luther, rained out
Scores from Saturday, Aug. 26
VOLLEYBALL
at Prentice Invitational
Gilman def. Butternut 25-17, 25-12
Prentice def. Gilman 23-25, 25-13, 17-15
Gilman def. Flambeau 25-22, 25-18
Gilman def. Three Lakes 25-19, 25-12
Gilman def. Ladysmith 26-24, 23-25, 15-9
Gilman wins three-way tiebreaker with Prentice and Ladysmith to win tournament championship
Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
Raiders finish 2nd out of 8
Medford 2, Colby 0
Medford 2, Laconia 0
Medford 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Medford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Abbotsford 2, Medford 0
Rib Lake at Marathon Invitational
Scores not yet reported
BOYS SOCCER
Medford wins Somerset triangular
Medford 5, Arcadia 2
Medford 4, Somerset 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford vs. Hudson and Altoona at Altoona, rained out