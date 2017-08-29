8/25-26 PREP SCOREBOARD

Scores from Friday, Aug. 25

FOOTBALL

Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13

Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22

Pittsville 27, Rib Lake-Prentice 26

GIRLS TENNIS

at Altoona Invitational

Medford 6, Black River Falls 1

Osceola 6, Medford 1

Medford vs. Onalaska Luther, rained out

Scores from Saturday, Aug. 26

VOLLEYBALL

at Prentice Invitational

Gilman def. Butternut 25-17, 25-12

Prentice def. Gilman 23-25, 25-13, 17-15

Gilman def. Flambeau 25-22, 25-18

Gilman def. Three Lakes 25-19, 25-12

Gilman def. Ladysmith 26-24, 23-25, 15-9

Gilman wins three-way tiebreaker with Prentice and Ladysmith to win tournament championship

Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational

Raiders finish 2nd out of 8

Medford 2, Colby 0

Medford 2, Laconia 0

Medford 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Medford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Abbotsford 2, Medford 0

Rib Lake at Marathon Invitational

Scores not yet reported

BOYS SOCCER

Medford wins Somerset triangular

Medford 5, Arcadia 2

Medford 4, Somerset 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford vs. Hudson and Altoona at Altoona, rained out