8/25-26 PREP SCOREBOARD

Gilman's Tyler Boie gets behind the Abbotsford secondary and scores on a 60-yard catch and run to give the Pirates a very brief 7-0 lead Friday night. Abbotsford scored the next 47 points and went on to win 54-22. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Evelyn Fryza back sets to Grace Grunseth during game two of the Pirates' three-set loss to Prentice in Saturday's Prentice Invitational. Gilman went 4-1 and won the tournament championship tiebreaker over Prentice and Ladysmith. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.
Tue, 08/29/2017 - 8:28am mattf

Scores from Friday, Aug. 25

FOOTBALL
Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13
Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22
Pittsville 27, Rib Lake-Prentice 26

GIRLS TENNIS
at Altoona Invitational
Medford 6, Black River Falls 1
Osceola 6, Medford 1
Medford vs. Onalaska Luther, rained out

Scores from Saturday, Aug. 26

VOLLEYBALL
at Prentice Invitational
Gilman def. Butternut 25-17, 25-12
Prentice def. Gilman 23-25, 25-13, 17-15
Gilman def. Flambeau 25-22, 25-18
Gilman def. Three Lakes 25-19, 25-12
Gilman def. Ladysmith 26-24, 23-25, 15-9
Gilman wins three-way tiebreaker with Prentice and Ladysmith to win tournament championship

Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
Raiders finish 2nd out of 8
Medford 2, Colby 0
Medford 2, Laconia 0
Medford 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Medford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Abbotsford 2, Medford 0

Rib Lake at Marathon Invitational
Scores not yet reported

BOYS SOCCER
Medford wins Somerset triangular
Medford 5, Arcadia 2
Medford 4, Somerset 1

GIRLS TENNIS
Medford vs. Hudson and Altoona at Altoona, rained out

