8/23-24 weekend prep scoreboard

FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 23

Medford 14, Rice Lake 0

Ean Wilson 31 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Raiders hold Warriors to 100 total yards

Next: Chippewa Falls at Medford, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Gilman 50, Crandon 0

Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Athens 47, Rib Lake-Prentice 6

Hawks held to 39 yards rushing

Isaiah Nelson catches 80-yard TD pass from Ashton Keiser

Next: Rib Lake-Prentice at Pittsville, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday, Aug. 24

Medford goes 3-0 at D.C. Everest Invitational

Medford 6, Green Bay East 1

Medford 7, D.C. Everest 0

Medford 4, Shawano 3

Kailee Mann (1S), Maddy Spencer (3S) go 3-0; Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher (1D), Jordaan Clark/Kelsey Jascor (3D) go 2-0.

Next: Medford at Rhineland, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday, Aug. 24

Menomonie Relays

1. Eau Claire North, 500

2. Menomonie, 430

3. Marshfield, 414

4. Medford, 402

5. La Crosse, 394

6. Black River Falls, 212

Medford wins 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays

Next: Medford at Merrill, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.