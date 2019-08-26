8/23-24 weekend prep scoreboard
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 23
Medford 14, Rice Lake 0
Ean Wilson 31 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs
Raiders hold Warriors to 100 total yards
Next: Chippewa Falls at Medford, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Gilman 50, Crandon 0
Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Athens 47, Rib Lake-Prentice 6
Hawks held to 39 yards rushing
Isaiah Nelson catches 80-yard TD pass from Ashton Keiser
Next: Rib Lake-Prentice at Pittsville, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Saturday, Aug. 24
Medford goes 3-0 at D.C. Everest Invitational
Medford 6, Green Bay East 1
Medford 7, D.C. Everest 0
Medford 4, Shawano 3
Kailee Mann (1S), Maddy Spencer (3S) go 3-0; Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher (1D), Jordaan Clark/Kelsey Jascor (3D) go 2-0.
Next: Medford at Rhineland, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Saturday, Aug. 24
Menomonie Relays
1. Eau Claire North, 500
2. Menomonie, 430
3. Marshfield, 414
4. Medford, 402
5. La Crosse, 394
6. Black River Falls, 212
Medford wins 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays
Next: Medford at Merrill, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.