8/19-21 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday, Aug. 19

Medford scored 28 points to finish second behind Ashland (46) at the D.C. Everest Invitational. Medford beat Lakeland and Green Bay East 6-1 in dual meets. The Raiders finished with five second-place finishes individually and two thirds.

Monday, Aug. 21

GNC double-dual at Medford

Antigo 7, Medford 0

Medford 6, Phillips 1

Antigo 7, Phillips 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday, Aug. 19

Menomonie Relays

1. Menomonie, 542

2. Chippewa Falls, 520

3. Medford, 366

4. River Falls, 362

5. Eau Claire North, 350

6. Black River Falls Co-op, 280

T7. Marshfield and La Crosse, 272

Medford had one champion, the 200-yard freestyle team of Avery Apfelbeck, Aubrey Buskerud, Erin Bergman and Hallie Schumacher.

