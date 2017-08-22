8/19-21 Prep scoreboard
GIRLS TENNIS
Saturday, Aug. 19
Medford scored 28 points to finish second behind Ashland (46) at the D.C. Everest Invitational. Medford beat Lakeland and Green Bay East 6-1 in dual meets. The Raiders finished with five second-place finishes individually and two thirds.
Monday, Aug. 21
GNC double-dual at Medford
Antigo 7, Medford 0
Medford 6, Phillips 1
Antigo 7, Phillips 0
GIRLS SWIMMING
Saturday, Aug. 19
Menomonie Relays
1. Menomonie, 542
2. Chippewa Falls, 520
3. Medford, 366
4. River Falls, 362
5. Eau Claire North, 350
6. Black River Falls Co-op, 280
T7. Marshfield and La Crosse, 272
Medford had one champion, the 200-yard freestyle team of Avery Apfelbeck, Aubrey Buskerud, Erin Bergman and Hallie Schumacher.
