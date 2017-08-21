8/18 Prep football scoreboard
Great Northern Conference
(All non-conference games)
Rice Lake 36, Medford 0
Lakeland 28, Hayward 27
Antigo 20, Berlin 14
Superior 20, Merrill 10
Northwestern 14, Ashland 8
Marathon 28, Mosinee 7
Prescott 27, Rhinelander 13
CloverWood Conference
Gilman 41, Laona-Wabeno 0 (nc)
Loyal 40, Athens 0
Wisconsin Dells 32, Thorp 26 (OT) (nc)
Abbotsford 42, Crandon 6 (nc)
Assumption 42, Necedah 34 (nc)
Greenwood 34, Florence 7 (nc)
Black Hawk 51, Owen-Withee 14 (Sat.) (nc)
Marawood Conference
(All non-conference games)
Edgar 15, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Stanley-Boyd 21, Stratford 14
Pittsville 24, Auburndale 8
Shiocton 24, Tomahawk 0
Boyceville 66, Chequamegon 30