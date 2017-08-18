8/17 Prep Scoreboard

Kai Vedder ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns in just 16 carries and quarterback Trace Brayton added 104 rushing yards, including a late 54-yard burst, as the Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks opened the 2017 football season with a dominant 20-0 non-conference win over the Tri-County Penguins Thursday in Rib Lake.

Brayton also threw a touchdown pass, hitting Cody Blomberg on a 14-yard second-quarter strike that capped a 99-yard drive and gave the Hawks a 14-0 lead.

Rib Lake-Prentice’s defense was only threatened once late in the game and held the Penguins to just 126 total yards. The Hawks had 414 total yards, 349 of which came on the ground.

Medford and Gilman start their seasons Friday with non-conference games at 7 p.m. Medford hosts Rice Lake, while the Pirates host Laona-Wabeno.

For more on the Hawks’ first win, pick up a copy of the Aug. 24 issue of The Star News.