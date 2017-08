8/15 Prep scoreboard

Scores from Aug. 15

Girls Tennis

Medford at Baldwin-Woodville Invitational

Medford 4, Barron 3

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 1

Medford 4, Bloomer 3

Medford at Lakeland from Aug. 14 was postponed.

Upcoming

Thursday, Aug. 17

Football: Tri-County at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL), 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Football: Rice Lake at Medford and Laona-Wabeno at Gilman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Girls tennis: Medford at D.C. Everest Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Medford at Menomonie Relays, 10 a.m.