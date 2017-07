7/19 DAIRYLAND SCOREBOARD

Dairyland League baseball results from Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Rib Lake 9, Marshfield 5

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Whittlesey 17, Spirit 7

Wausau 12, Tomahawk 7

Everest 10, Tomahawk 0

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Medford 3, Interwald 2

Whittlesey 14, Abbotsford 5

Westboro 4, Wausau 2

Tomahawk 17, Spirit 1

Merrill 10, Rock Falls 3

MONDAY, JULY 17

Marshfield 9, Abbotsford 1

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Wausau 2, Merrill 1

LEAGUE STANDINGS

Through July 17

1. Whittlesey, 9-1

T2. Everest, 8-2

T2. Medford, 8-2

4. Westboro, 6-3

5. Rib Lake, 7-4

6. Merrill, 5-3

7. Wausau, 6-4

8. Marshfield, 4-5

9. Interwald, 4-6 T10. Abbotsford, 2-7 T10. Tomahawk, 2-7

T12. Rock Falls, 1-9

T12. Spirit, 1-9

For more coverage of Dairyland baseball, pick up Thursday's edition of The Star News.