6/6 WIAA tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 5 STATE SOFTBALL SEMIFINAL

Goodman Diamond, Madison

#1 Blair-Taylor 8, #4 Gilman 3

Wildcats' four-run top of the third is the difference.

WP: Lauren Steien, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB

LP: Katie Webster, 7 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB

Katie Webster 2-3

Addy Warner, 1-1, 2 BB, 2-run single to give Gilman a 2-1 lead in bottom of the second.

Gilman finishes 21-5

Blair-Taylor improves to 28-0 and will play Belmont (25-1) for state championship Saturday at 8 a.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

#2 Medford 2, #1 Lakeland 0

Meredith Seidel, 2 goals

Medford (11-6-3) advances to sectional final against #2 Ashland (19-2-2), Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eau Claire Memorial.