6/26 Dairyland scoreboard
Mon, 06/26/2017 - 8:45am mattf
June 26, 2017
Dairyland League scores from for June 19-June 25.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Merrill 11, Whittlesey 6
Medford 5, Westboro 4
Medford 19, Spirit 1
Westboro 15, Abbotsford 3
Tomahawk 4, Rock Falls 1
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Rib Lake 5, Wausau 0
Everest 3, Marshfield 0
MONDAY, JUNE 19
Merrill 3, Marshfield 2
LEAGUE STANDINGS (TOP 5)
1. Everest, 7-0
2. Whittlesey, 6-1
3. Medford, 5-1
4. Westboro, 4-2
5. Rib Lake, 5-3
