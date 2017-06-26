Home / 6/26 Dairyland scoreboard

Medford first baseman Lloyd Bernatz stretches to reach a throw from third baseman Brett Paul and gets the call for the out on Spirit’s Jake Borman in the top of the second inning of the Moon Dogs’ 19-1 win over the Twins. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Mon, 06/26/2017 - 8:45am mattf
June 26, 2017

Dairyland League scores from for June 19-June 25.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Merrill 11, Whittlesey 6

Medford 5, Westboro 4

Medford 19, Spirit 1

Westboro 15, Abbotsford 3

Tomahawk 4, Rock Falls 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Rib Lake 5, Wausau 0

Everest 3, Marshfield 0

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Merrill 3, Marshfield 2

LEAGUE STANDINGS (TOP 5)

1. Everest, 7-0
2. Whittlesey, 6-1
3. Medford, 5-1
4. Westboro, 4-2
5. Rib Lake, 5-3
 

For more coverage of the Dairyland League, pick up Thursday's edition of The Star News.

