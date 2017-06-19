6/19 Dairyland scoreboard
Mon, 06/19/2017 - 8:54am mattf
Whittlesey stays unbeaten with two wins
June 19, 2017
Results for this weekend's Dairyland League baseball action.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Whittlesey 11, Interwald 7
Rock Falls at Spirit, POSTPONED to July 2
Marshfield at Tomahawk, POSTPONED to July 9
Westboro at Medford, POSTPONED to June 25
Wausau at Merrill, POSTPONED, makeup TBD
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Whittlesey 6, Medford 5
Everest 7, Rock Falls 4
LEAGUE STANDINGS (TOP 5)
1. Whittlesey, 6-0
2. Everest, 6-0
T3. Medford, 3-1
T3. Westboro, 3-1
5. Rib Lake, 4-3
For expanded coverage of Dairyland baseball, pick up Thursday's edition of The Star News.