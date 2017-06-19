Home / 6/19 Dairyland scoreboard

Whittlesey's Nick Meyer connects for the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth in the Reds' 6-5 win over Medford on Saturday. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Whittlesey stays unbeaten with two wins
June 19, 2017

Results for this weekend's Dairyland League baseball action.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Whittlesey 11, Interwald 7

Rock Falls at Spirit, POSTPONED to July 2

Marshfield at Tomahawk, POSTPONED to July 9

Westboro at Medford, POSTPONED to June 25

Wausau at Merrill, POSTPONED, makeup TBD

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Whittlesey 6, Medford 5

Everest 7, Rock Falls 4

LEAGUE STANDINGS (TOP 5)

1. Whittlesey, 6-0
2. Everest, 6-0
T3. Medford, 3-1
T3. Westboro, 3-1
5. Rib Lake, 4-3

