5/9 sports scoreboard
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 1:11pm mattf
Golf: Medford retakes GNC lead at Bass Lake
May 10, 2017
Sports results for Tuesday, May 9.
GOLF
GNC Meet #4, Bass Lake Country Club, Antigo
Team results: 1. Medford, 323 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 336; 3. Mosinee, 345; 4. Rhinelander, 347; 5. Antigo, 350; 6. Northland Pines, 359; 7. Tomahawk, 376.
With four of seven conference meets complete, Medford holds a one-point lead over Lakeland, 25 to 24, for first place.
BASEBALL
Gilman 8, Neillsville 6
Mosinee 2, Medford 1
SOFTBALL
Mosinee 4, Medford 3
Neillsville-Granton 13, Gilman 3
Neillsville-Granton 5, Gilman 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Newman Catholic 5, Medford 1
TRACK AND FIELD
Gilman at McDonell Central Invitational, Chippewa Falls
