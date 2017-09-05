Home / 5/8 sports scoreboard

Medford's Alec Veal hits a forehand during a #3 singles match at Monday's GNC double-dual against Antigo and Phillips. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Tue, 05/09/2017 - 8:47am mattf
Tennis: Medford splits GNC double-dual at home
May 9, 2017

Sports results for Monday, May 9

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 6, Phillips 1

Antigo 7, Medford 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Assumption 9, Medford 2 (nc)

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 4, Chequamegon 3

SOFTBALL

Marshfield 11, Medford 6 (nc)

Chequamegon 11, Rib Lake 1

TRACK AND FIELD

Doc Schulz Invitational, Edgar

Boys team results: 1. Edgar, 152 points; 2. Spencer, 126.5; 3. Loyal, 106.5; 4. Rib Lake, 68; 5. Columbus Catholic, 66; 6. Abbotsford, 64; 7. Assumption, 63; 8. Northland Lutheran, 41; 9. Auburndale, 37.

Girls team results: 1. Edgar, 198 points; 2. Auburndale, 141; 3. Spencer, 88; 4. Rib Lake, 79; 5. Abbotsford, 66; 6. Columbus Catholic, 49; 7. Assumption, 42; 8. Loyal, 41; 9. Northland Lutheran, 2.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood Lion's Invite, Wittenberg

Boys team results: 1. Medford, 177 points; 2. Newman Catholic, 112; 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 104; 4. Shiocton, 95; 5. Iola-Scandinavia, 65; 6. Wabeno, 42; 7. Gresham/Bowler, 30; 8. Marion, 1.

Girls team results: 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 161 points; 2. Medford, 137; 3. Iola-Scandinavia, 113; 4. Marion, 61; 5. Tigerton, 52; 6. Newman Catholic, 49; 7. Gresham/Bowler, 12; 8. Shiocton, 11; 9. Wabeno, 4.

