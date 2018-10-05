Home / The Star News / 5/8 prep scoreboard

5/8 prep scoreboard



Medford shortstop Zach Haynes fires to first baseman Brady Loertscher to complete a game-ending double play, started by second baseman Jon Laher (16). Medford won game one of its doubleheader with Mosinee 3-0. The Indians won game two 1-0 on a two-out, walk-off single by Seth Kuhn. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman’s Kade Kroeplin hustles home with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday in the Pirates’ 4-3 victory over Neillsville. Kroeplin scored from second following an errant pickoff throw. Photo by David King/The Star NewsGilman's Montana Birkenholz slides safely into home plate to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game one of Tuesday's doubleheader with Neillsville-Granton. Birkenholz, who went three for four, tripled moments earlier. Gilman won game one 10-4 but dropped game two 6-1. Photo by David King/The Star News
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 8:25am mattf

BASEBALL
Medford 3, Mosinee 0
Mosinee 1, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Antigo DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.

Gilman 4, Neillsville 3
Next: Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Mosinee 12, Medford 2
Mosinee 7, Medford 5 (8 inn.)
Next: Medford at Antigo DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.

Gilman 10, Neillsville-Granton 4
Neillsville-Granton 6, Gilman 1
Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GNC GOLF #3
at Bass Lake Country Club, Antigo
1. Lakeland, 312
2. Medford, 327
3. Antigo, 347
4. Mosinee, 349
5. Rhinelander, 357
6. Tomahawk, 403
7. Northland Pines, 441
Medford’s Ryan Perrin 3rd (77).
Next: GNC Meet #4 at Rhinelander (Northwood), Friday at 3 p.m.

WAUPACA TRACK & FIELD TRIANGULAR
Girls
1. Medford, 111.5
2. Wrightstown, 70.5
3. Waupaca, 42

Boys
1. Waupaca, 123
2. Medford, 84
3. Wrightstown, 49
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, Friday at 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 1, Newman Catholic 0
Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Gilman track at McDonell Central, results not yet available.
Medford boys tennis at Lakeland, rain, ppd. to Thursday, 5 p.m.

