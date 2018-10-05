5/8 prep scoreboard
BASEBALL
Medford 3, Mosinee 0
Mosinee 1, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Antigo DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.
Gilman 4, Neillsville 3
Next: Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mosinee 12, Medford 2
Mosinee 7, Medford 5 (8 inn.)
Next: Medford at Antigo DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.
Gilman 10, Neillsville-Granton 4
Neillsville-Granton 6, Gilman 1
Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.
GNC GOLF #3
at Bass Lake Country Club, Antigo
1. Lakeland, 312
2. Medford, 327
3. Antigo, 347
4. Mosinee, 349
5. Rhinelander, 357
6. Tomahawk, 403
7. Northland Pines, 441
Medford’s Ryan Perrin 3rd (77).
Next: GNC Meet #4 at Rhinelander (Northwood), Friday at 3 p.m.
WAUPACA TRACK & FIELD TRIANGULAR
Girls
1. Medford, 111.5
2. Wrightstown, 70.5
3. Waupaca, 42
Boys
1. Waupaca, 123
2. Medford, 84
3. Wrightstown, 49
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, Friday at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 1, Newman Catholic 0
Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Gilman track at McDonell Central, results not yet available.
Medford boys tennis at Lakeland, rain, ppd. to Thursday, 5 p.m.