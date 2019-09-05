5/7 prep scoreboard
BASEBALL
Medford 5, Antigo 2
Cade Alexander 7 IP, 4 H, 6 K
John McMurry 2-run double & 2-run HR
Medford 16, Antigo 8
Ray Zirngible 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R
Medford breaks Antigo’s 34-game GNC winning streak and takes over first place at 7-2.
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, DH, Friday at 4 p.m.
Rib Lake 8, Athens 7
Redmen rally from 7-1 deficit to tie Athens for first place in Marawood North at 6-1
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
Gilman 23, Granton 0
Brayden Boie and Ethan Person combine for five-inning no-hitter
Boie 4-4, 4 R, 4 RBIs
Gilman 26, Granton 2
Dallas Skabroud 4-4, 5 RBIs
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Medford 13, Rhinelander 0
Rachel Mudgett throws a five-inning perfect game
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.
Athens 7, Rib Lake 4
Sam Rodman 4-4 with 2 doubles
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
Loyal 11, Gilman 2
Next: Gilman at Colby-Abbotsford, Thursday at 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Antigo 4, Medford 3
Next: GNC tournament at Lakeland, Saturday at 9 a.m.
GOLF
GNC Meet #4 at Lakeland (Timber Ridge GC)
1. Lakeland, 296
2. Mosinee, 350
3. Antigo, 358
4. Medford, 377
4. Rhinelander, 377
6. Tomahawk, 381
7. Northland Pines, 408
Caleb Heckel leads Medford with a 90.
Next: GNC Meet #5 at Rhinelander (Northwood GC), Friday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northland Pines 6, Medford 1
Next: Regis-McDonell at Medford, Friday at 6 p.m.