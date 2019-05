5/6 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Medford 7, Phillips 3

Medford 6, Rhinelander 1

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake at Stratford, no report.

Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 9, Altoona-Fall Creek 1

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Edgar Schulz Invitational

Boys

1. Edgar, 212

2. Abbotsford, 111

3. Rib Lake, 95

4. Loyal, 94

5. Iola-Scandinavia, 73

6. Flambeau, 29

7. Assumption, 12

7. North. Lutheran, 12

9. W.V. Lutheran, 8

10. Columbus Catholic, 0

Girls

1. Edgar, 217

2. Abbotsford, 77

3. Flambeau, 72.33

4. Loyal, 63

5. Rib Lake, 50

6. North. Lutheran, 48

7. Iola-Scandinavia, 42.33

8. Columbus Catholic, 39.33

9. Assumption, 36

10. W.V. Lutheran, 12

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford Invitational, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Phillips Quad

Boys

1. Chequamegon, 109.5

2. Prentice, 63.5

3. Medford, 53

4. Phillips, 40

Girls

1. Chequamegon, 100

2. Phillips, 82

3. Medford, 41

4. Prentice, 34

Next: Medford at Rhinelander Quad, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.; Medford at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, Friday at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Medford at GNC Golf Meet #4 at Lakeland (Timber Ridge GC), 3 p.m.

Antigo baseball at Medford, DH, 3:30 p.m.

Granton baseball at Gilman, DH, 4 p.m.

Gilman track at McDonell Central Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Athens baseball at Rib Lake, 4:45 p.m.

Athens softball at Rib Lake, 4:45 p.m.

Antigo boys tennis at Medford, 5 p.m.

Loyal softball at Gilman, 5 p.m.

Northland Pines girls soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.