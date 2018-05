5/4-5 weekend prep scoreboard

RESULTS FROM FRIDAY, MAY 4

MERRILL OTTO BACHER TRACK & FIELD INVITE

Girls

1. Medford, 119

2. Lakeland, 102

3. Wausau East, 97

4. Marshfield, 94

5. Mosinee, 88

6. Three Lakes, 72

7. Merrill, 63

8. Antigo, 33

9. Tomahawk, 16

10. Rhinelander, 13

11. Crandon, 5

Boys

1. Merrill, 128.333

2. Medford, 112

3. Mosinee, 90

4. Lakeland, 89.5

5. Tomahawk, 66.333

6. Antigo, 56.333

7. Wausau East, 56

8. Rhinelander, 42

9. Three Lakes, 40.5

10. Crandon, 19

Next: Medford at Phillips, Monday at 4 p.m.

STANLEY-BOYD MID-SEASON INVITE

Boys

1. Stanley-Boyd, 179

2. Cadott, 142

3. Elk Mound, 122

4. Fall Creek, 82

5. Abbotsford, 60

6. Gilman, 44

7. Flambeau, 29

Girls

1. Stanley-Boyd, 142

2. Abbotsford, 117

3. Fall Creek, 114

4. Cadott, 99

5. Flambeau, 70

6. Elk Mound, 62

7. Gilman, 45

Next: Gilman at McDonell Central, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

BASEBALL

Medford 13, Merrill 11

Next: Mosinee at Medford DH, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Gilman 12, Flambeau 0

Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 6, Rib Lake 4

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 15, Rib Lake 0

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 5, Lakeland 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Altoona 2, Medford 1

Next: Newman Catholic at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

SOFTBALL

Merrill 6, Medford 5

Altoona 8, Medford 5

Next: Medford at Mosinee DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Wisconsin Rapids Quad

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Medford 4

Stevens Point Pacelli 5, Medford 4

D.C. Everest 6, Medford 3

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 5 p.m.