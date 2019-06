5/31 WIAA state track and field report

FRIDAY RESULTS

Div. 2 girls discus

Leah Leonard, Medford, 4th place, 118 feet, 5 inches

Div. 2 girls 800-meter run

Katie Phillips, Medford, 6th place, school-record 2:18.15

Div. 2 girls triple jump

Sami Stolp, Medford, 14th place, 33 feet, 10.5 inches

Div. 2 boys 3,200-meter relay

Medford's Derek Rudolph, Carson Church, Joey Sullivan & Josh Fredrikson, 16th place, 8:35.58

Mixed shot put wheelchair

Zech Lewandowski, Medford, 7th place, 13 feet, 10.5 inches

Div. 3 boys long jump

John Henry Hopkins, Rib Lake, 8th place, 21 feet, 0.75 inches

Div. 3 boys 800-meter relay

Rib Lake's John Henry Hopkins, Ashton Keiser, Tyler Balgord, Connor Czysz, 8th place in prelims, school-record 1:33.86. Team qualifies for Saturday's final.

Div. 3 boys 400-meter relay

Rib Lake's Tyler Balgord, Connor Czysz, John Henry Hopkins and Ashton Keiser, 8th place in prelims, school-record 44.63 seconds. Team qualifies for Saturday's final.

Div. 3 boys 1,600-meter relay

Gilman's Torgor Crick, Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky and Trevor Schmitt, 13th place in prelims, 3:34.96. Team does not qualify for Saturday's final.

Div. 3 boys shot put

Rib Lake's Dilan Schneider, 13th place, 44 feet, 7 inches

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

WIAA state track and field continues. Boys Div. 3 discus at 9:30 a.m. Other action starts at 10 a.m.

WIAA Div. 3 girls soccer regional final, #3 New London at #2 Medford, 7 p.m.