5/30 WIAA tournament scoreboard
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 11:12pm mattf
Gilman qualifies for state; Raiders advance in soccer
WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL
#2 Gilman 9, #1 Hurley 3
Katie Webster CG, Addy Warner HR.
Pirates join Tri-County, Blair-Taylor and Belmont at state tournament June 6 & 8 at Madison.
Pairings to be determined after seeding.
Gilman makes first state appearance since 2006
WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
#2 Medford 7, #7 Waupaca 0
Raiders will host a regional final for the first time Saturday at 7 p.m. against #3 New London, a 3-1 winner over #6 Clintonville.