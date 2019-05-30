5/30 WIAA tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL

#2 Gilman 9, #1 Hurley 3

Katie Webster CG, Addy Warner HR.

Pirates join Tri-County, Blair-Taylor and Belmont at state tournament June 6 & 8 at Madison.

Pairings to be determined after seeding.

Gilman makes first state appearance since 2006

WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

#2 Medford 7, #7 Waupaca 0

Raiders will host a regional final for the first time Saturday at 7 p.m. against #3 New London, a 3-1 winner over #6 Clintonville.