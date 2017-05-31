5/30 sports scoreboard
Sports results for Tuesday, May 30.
GOLF
WIAA Division 2 Barron Sectional
Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake
Team scores (top 2 qualify for state): 1. Rice Lake, 326 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 340; 3. Medford, 346; 4. Ashland, 348; 5. Hayward, 358; 6. Arcadia, 361; 7. West Salem, 362; 8. Amery, 365; 9. Saint Croix Central, 366; 10. Bloomer, 367; 11. Nekoosa, 372; 12. McDonell Central/Regis, 395.
Individual top 5 (top 3 from non-qualifying teams advance to state): 1. Spenser Scholl, Medford, 77; T2. Scott Gregor, Ashland, 79; T2. Andrew Cook, Tomahawk, 79; T4. Simon Cuskey, Rice Lake, 80; T4. Collin Johnson, Rice Lake, 80.
SOFTBALL
McDonell Central 3, Gilman 2 (13 innings)
WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal, Casper Park, Chippewa Falls
McDonell Central senior Andrea Hiess played the hero Tuesday night as her solo home run in the bottom of the 13th boosted the Macks to a 3-2 win over the Gilman Pirates at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.
BASEBALL
Rib Lake 5, Edgar 4
D4 regional semifinal, Edgar (game moved from Rib Lake)
Antigo 8, Medford 1
D2 regional semifinal, Antigo
McDonell Central 12, Gilman 5
D4 regional semifinal, Gilman