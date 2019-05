5/3 prep scoreboard

TRACK & FIELD

Merrill Otto Bacher Invitational

Girls

1. Mosinee, 117

2. Medford, 115

3. Wausau East, 94.5

4. Lakeland, 91

5. Marshfield, 86

6. Three Lakes-Phelps, 67.5

7. Tomahawk, 41

8. Merrill, 36

9. Rhinelander, 29

10. Antigo, 18

11. Cranndon, 7

Medford’s Leah Leonard breaks school discus record (119-3).

Boys

1. Rhinelander, 130

2. Medford, 104.5

3. Mosinee, 89.5

4. Merrill, 86

5. Wausau East, 74

6. Tomahawk, 65

7. Lakeland, 63

8. Three Lakes-Phelps, 49

9. Antigo, 35

10. Crandon, 5

Next: Medford at Phillips, Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd Invitational

Boys

1. Abbotsford, 174.5

2. Stanley-Boyd, 166

3. Cadott, 86.5

4. Gilman, 81.5

5. Fall Creek, 56

6. Flambeau, 40.5

7. Solon Springs, 37

8. Thorp, 8

Girls

1. Stanley-Boyd, 164

2. Flambeau, 102

3. Fall Creek, 87

3. Abbotsford, 87

5. Gilman, 71

6. Cadott, 70

7. Thorp, 32

8. Solon Springs, 6

Next: Gilman at McDonell Central Invite, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Greenwood 9, Gilman 3

Gilman 9, Greenwoood 5

Gilman maintains its lead in the Eastern Clovberbelt at 8-1

Next: Loyal at Gilman, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 15, Flambeau 12

Lady Redmen really to get second win of the season

Next: Rib Lake at Stratford, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

Tomahawk 9, Medford 0

Next: Phillips at Medford, Monday at 4:30 p.m.; Rhinelander at Medford, Monday at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Greenwood 7, Gilman 5

Next: Granton at Gilman, DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Antigo 4, Medford 3

Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.