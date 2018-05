5/3 prep scoreboard

RIB LAKE NORTHWOODS TRACK & FIELD QUAD

Combined team totals

1. Rib Lake, 196.5 (boys 110.5, girls 86)

2. Chequamegon, 176 (girls 95, boys 81)

3. Prentice, 105 (boys 36.5, girls 34)

4. Phillips, 61 (girls 36, boys 25)

Next: Rib Lake at Edgar Invitational, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

GNC GOLF #1 AT BLACK RIVER GOLF COURSE, MEDFORD

1. Lakeland, 312

2. Medford, 336

3. Antigo, 349

4. Mosinee, 351

5. Rhinelander, 367

6. Northland Pines, 440

7. Tomahawk, 446

Top 5 Individuals: Kyle Bengtson, Lake., 71; John Birnbaum, Mos., 76; Adam Lazaroff, Lake., 78; Ryan Perrin, Med., and Ansen Nomm, Lake., 80.

Next: GNC Meet #2 at Mosinee, Monday at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rhinelander 13, Medford 3

Rhinelander 12, Medford 4

Hodags 4-0 GNC, 8-0 overall; Medford 2-2, 5-4

Next: Medford at Merrill, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Gilman 15, Granton 0

Gilman improves to 2-0 ECC, 4-0 overall.

Next: Gilman at Flambeau, Friday at 5 p.m.

Phillips 10, Rib Lake 4

Next: Rib Lake at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rhinelander 11, Medford 5

Rhinelander 8, Medford 6

Next: Medford vs. Merrill (10 a.m.) and Altoona (noon) at Merrill, Saturday.

Phillips 11, Rib Lake 2

Next: Rib Lake at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Gilman 8, Prentice 4

Next: Neillsville-Granton at Gilman DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

(Friday game at Cumberland was canceled.)

BOYS TENNIS

Rhinelander 5, Medford 2

Veal/Messman and Searles/Kliewe win at #2 and #3 doubles

Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad (with Pacelli and D.C. Everest), Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rhinelander 7, Medford 0

Next: Altoona at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.