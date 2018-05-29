5/29 WIAA tournament schedule

BOYS GOLF

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Tomahawk sectional (Inshalla CC)

Play started at 9 a.m.

Medford players are in the sixth wave to tee off with golfers from Neillsville-Loyal and St. Croix Central.

The top two teams and top three individuals from non-qualiifying teams advance to state.

BASEBALL

WIAA regional semifinals

Div. 2

#3 Medford at #2 Rhinelander, 5 p.m.

Winner faces #4 Lakeland/#1 Mosinee winner on Wednesday. Higher seed hosts.

Follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for updates from Rhinelander.

Div. 5

#5 Flambeau at #1 Gilman, 5 p.m.

Winner faces #3 Thorp/#2 Owen-Withee winner on Wednesday. Higher seed hosts.

And, in the final regular-season contest of the 2017-18 school year:

Medford girls soccer at Altoona, 5 p.m.

Next: WIAA Div. 3 regional semifinal, #5 Mosinee at #4 Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.