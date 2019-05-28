Home / The Star News / 5/28 WIAA tournament scoreboard

5/28 WIAA tournament scoreboard



Gilman's Montana Birkenholz takes a throw at second base for a force-out of Greenwood's Emma Schlough in the top of the fifth inning of Thursday's dramatic 1-0, 10-inning regional final win over the Indians. With that win and Tuesday's 9-7 win over Loyal, Gilman has advanced to Thursday's sectional final against Hurley to be played in Gilman at 5 p.m. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerMedford centerfielder Ray Zirngible makes a diving catch to rob Rhinelander's Josh Randolph of a base hit and end the top of Tuesday's fourth inning. Medford's defense allowed just two base runners in a 3-0 win. The Raiders host Antigo in Wednesday's Division 2 regional final at 5 p.m. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford catcher Aiden Gardner catches a pop-up hit by Rhinelander's Liam Stevens and ends Tuesday's regional final. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake first baseman Carter Scheithauer flips to pitcher Levi Ewan who covers the bag during the Redmen's 9-0 regional semifinal final loss to Thorp. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star NewsRIb Lake pitcher Levi Ewan first to first to get an out during Tuesday's loss. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star News
Tue, 05/28/2019 - 11:12pm mattf
Pirates close in on state berth, Raiders shut out Hodags and Redmen suffer stunning defeat

WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
#2 Gilman 9, #4 Loyal 7
Next: WIAA Div. 5 sectional final, #1 Hurley at #2 Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

WIAA BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Div. 2
#1 Medford 3, #5 Rhinelander 0
Cade Alexander throws a two-hit shutout, 5 K, 0 BBs
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional final, #2 Antigo at #1 Medford, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Div. 5
#5 Thorp 9, #1 Rib Lake 0
Rib Lake finishes 13-7.

