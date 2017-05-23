5/22 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Monday, May 22.

GOLF

WIAA D2 Hayward Regional

Hayward Golf Club, Hayward

Medford's Spenser Scholl fired a five-under 67 to lead the Raiders to a regional title on Monday. Medford advanced to the Barron sectional, set for Tuesday, May 30 in Rice Lake.

Team scores: 1. Medford, 320 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 336; 3. Hayward, 337; 4. Ashland, 339; 5. Tomahawk, 343; 6. Northwestern, 353; 7. Spooner, 356; 8. Northland Pines, 365; 9. Stanley-Boyd, 400; 10. Siren/Webster, 454.

TRACK AND FIELD

WIAA D2 Colby Regional

Medford qualified 28 entries for Thursday's home sectional.

Boys team results: 1. Lakeland, 188 points; 2. Medford, 144; 3. Antigo, 84; 4. Northland Pines, 77; 5. Stratford, 74; 6. Mosinee, 44; 7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 37; 8. Tomahawk, 29; 9. Colby, 15.

Girls team results: 1. Lakeland, 125.5 points; 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 123; 3. Medford, 108; 4. Antigo, 81; 5. Mosinee, 74.5; 6. Northland Pines, 73; 7. Colby, 54; 8. Stratford, 41; 9. Tomahawk, 22.

WIAA D3 Abbotsford Regional

Rib Lake advanced 23 entries and Gilman added nine entries for Thursday's Colfax sectional.

Boys team results: 1. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 135 points; 2. Rib Lake, 115.5; 3. Abbotsford, 110; 4. Athens, 100; 5. Gilman, 56; 6. Owen-Withee, 48; 7. Thorp, 47; 8. Prentice, 35.5; 9. Greenwood, 16.

Girls team results: 1. Abbotsford, 138 points; 2. Rib Lake, 124; 3. Athens, 88; 4. Thorp, 72; 5. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 70; 6. Owen-Withee, 57; T7. Greenwood, 48; T7. Prentice, 48; 9. Gilman, 13.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA D2 Rhinelander Subsectional

Robert Hu/Sterling Reilly (3-doubles) won a play-in match, but that was the lone win for the Raiders at Monday's subsectional.

Team results: T1. Rhinelander, 24; T1. Xavier, 24; 3. Antigo, 10; 4. Lakeland, 8; T5. Newman Catholic, 4; T5. Shawano, 4; 7. Pacelli, 2; T8. Fox Valley Lutheran, 0; T8. Medford, 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rhinelander 10, Medford 0