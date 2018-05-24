5/22-23 prep scoreboard

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

WIAA Div. 5 softball regional final

#3 Gilman 10, # 11 Rib Lake 0

Gilman’s Kasee Burton throws a five-inning no-hitter

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #3 Gilman at #2 Greenwood, Thursday at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

WIAA Div. 2 softball regional

#5 Antigo 5, #4 Medford 3

WIAA Div. 5 softball regional

#11 Rib Lake 10, #6 Loyal

WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee golf regional

1. Lakeland, 332

2. Northwestern, 332

3. Medford, 333

4. Ashland, 337

5. Mosinee, 353

6. Hayward, 357

7. Spooner 380

8. Tomahawk, 409

9. Northland Pines, 428

Lakeland won a one-hole team playoff over Northwestern to win the championship

Top 4 teams advance to sectional competition.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Tomahawk sectional, Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Inshalla Country Club.

WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis boys tennis subsectional

1. Ashland, 22

2. Eau Claire Regis, 20

3. Amery, 12

4. Baldwin-Woodville, 10

5. Altoona-Fall Creek, 6

6. Medford, 2

6. Ellsworth, 2

6. Osceola, 2

No Medford Raiders advance to the sectional.

BASEBALL

Marathon 3, Medford 0

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #6 Northland Pines at #3 Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Stratford 7, Rib Lake 4

Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #5 Rib Lake at #4 Abbotsford, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd 9, Gilman 4

Next: Gilman at Athens, Thursday at 5 p.m.