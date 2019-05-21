5/20 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 LAKELAND TRACK & FIELD REGIONAL

Girls

1. Medford, 173

2. Mosinee, 129

3. Lakeland, 90

4. Tomahawk, 79

5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 55

6. Northland Pines, 53

7. Antigo, 48

8. Rhinelander, 34

9. Stratford, 32

Medford wins second straight regional championship and qualifies 19 entries for the sectional.

Boys

1. Rhinelander, 116

2. Lakeland, 99

3. Mosinee, 90

4. Medford, 88

5. Northland Pines, 84

6. Stratford, 83

7. Tomahawk, 77

8. Antigo, 40

9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 20

Medford qualifies 10 entries for the sectional.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee sectional, Thursday. Field events start at 3 p.m. Track events start at 3:45 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 GILMAN TRACK & FIELD REGIONAL

Boys

1. Stanley-Boyd, 119.5

2. Athens, 110

3. Rib Lake, 91

4. Abbotsford, 85

5. Ladysmith, 77

6. Gilman, 53

7. Cadott, 50

8. Prentice, 43.5

9. Owen-Withee, 25

10. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 19

11. Thorp, 3

Rib Lake qualifies nine entries and Gilman qualifies six for the sectional.

Girls

1. Ladysmith, 120

2. Stanley-Boyd, 119

3. Athens, 89

4. Abbotsford, 74

5. Gilman, 61

6. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 53

7. Prentice, 41

8. Cadott, 36

9. Rib Lake, 35

9. Thorp, 35

11. Owen-Withee 17

Gilman qualifies seven entries and Rib Lake qualifies three for the sectional.

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Cameron sectional, Thursday. Field events start at 3:45 p.m. Track events start at 4:30 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS TENNIS BALDWIN-WOODVILLE SUBSECTIONAL

1. Ashland, 18

2. Medford, 14

2. Eau Claire Regis, 14

4. Altoona-Fall Creek, 12

4. Amery, 12

6. Baldwin-Woodville, 6

7. Ellsworth, Newman Catholic and Osceola, 0

Medford’s Charlie Branstetter (#1 singles), Carson Kleist (#3 singles) and Logan Searles (#4 singles) qualify for the sectional.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis sectional, Wednesday at 9 a.m.

BASEBALL

Medford 11, Rib Lake 0

Next: Rib Lake at Stratford, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.; WIAA Div. 2 regional, #8 Colby-Abbotsford at #1 Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Gilman 8, Columbus Catholic 2

Ethan Grunseth and Ethan Person combine on a 2-hitter.

Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #5 Thorp at #4 Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 2, Medford 1

Next: GNC Tournament Round 3, #5 Medford at #6 Mosinee, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tuesday schedule

WIAA Div. 2 Medford golf regional (Black River Golf Course), 9 a.m.

WIAA Div. 2 softball regional semifinal, #5 Lakeland at #4 Medford, 5 p.m.

WIAA Div. 5 softball regional semifinal, #7 Bruce at #2 Gilman, 4 p.m.

Rib Lake baseball at Stratford, 4:45 p.m.