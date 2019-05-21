Home / The Star News / 5/20 prep scoreboard

5/20 prep scoreboard



Medford's Onyi Ekwueme lands in the sand during boys long jump competition at Monday's WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland regional. Ekwueme finished 10th. The Raiders were fourth in the team standings and will send 10 entries to Thursday's sectional meet in Mosinee. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMedford's Paige Brandner has 100 meters to go during her seventh-place finish in Monday's 800-meter run during the regional meet. The Raiders won the team title and will send 19 entries to the sectional. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsGilman's Blake Wisocky keeps his team within striking distance of Ashton Keiser and the Rib Lake Redmen during the boys 1,600-meter relay at Monday's Gilman regional. The Pirates wound up winning the race, though both teams will compete at Thursday's sectional in Cameron. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Senja Koch accelerates after taking the baton from Lauren Pelnis during the girls 400-meter relay at Monday's Gilman regional. The Redmen finished fifth in this race, just 0.2 seconds short of qualifying for the sectional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Zach Haynes gets under the tag from Rib Lake's Nick Gerstberger and beats a pickoff throw during the Raiders' 11-0 win over the visiting Redmen in Monday's Brain Cancer Awareness Night contest at Raider Field. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Tue, 05/21/2019 - 1:41pm mattf
WIAA spring post-season hits first big week

WIAA DIV. 2 LAKELAND TRACK & FIELD REGIONAL
Girls
1. Medford, 173
2. Mosinee, 129
3. Lakeland, 90
4. Tomahawk, 79
5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 55
6. Northland Pines, 53
7. Antigo, 48
8. Rhinelander, 34
9. Stratford, 32
Medford wins second straight regional championship and qualifies 19 entries for the sectional.

Boys
1. Rhinelander, 116
2. Lakeland, 99
3. Mosinee, 90
4. Medford, 88
5. Northland Pines, 84
6. Stratford, 83
7. Tomahawk, 77
8. Antigo, 40
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 20
Medford qualifies 10 entries for the sectional.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee sectional, Thursday. Field events start at 3 p.m. Track events start at 3:45 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 GILMAN TRACK & FIELD REGIONAL
Boys
1. Stanley-Boyd, 119.5
2. Athens, 110
3. Rib Lake, 91
4. Abbotsford, 85
5. Ladysmith, 77
6. Gilman, 53
7. Cadott, 50
8. Prentice, 43.5
9. Owen-Withee, 25
10. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 19
11. Thorp, 3
Rib Lake qualifies nine entries and Gilman qualifies six for the sectional.

Girls
1. Ladysmith, 120
2. Stanley-Boyd, 119
3. Athens, 89
4. Abbotsford, 74
5. Gilman, 61
6. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 53
7. Prentice, 41
8. Cadott, 36
9. Rib Lake, 35
9. Thorp, 35
11. Owen-Withee 17
Gilman qualifies seven entries and Rib Lake qualifies three for the sectional.
Next: WIAA Div. 3 Cameron sectional, Thursday. Field events start at 3:45 p.m. Track events start at 4:30 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS TENNIS BALDWIN-WOODVILLE SUBSECTIONAL
1. Ashland, 18
2. Medford, 14
2. Eau Claire Regis, 14
4. Altoona-Fall Creek, 12
4. Amery, 12
6. Baldwin-Woodville, 6
7. Ellsworth, Newman Catholic and Osceola, 0
Medford’s Charlie Branstetter (#1 singles), Carson Kleist (#3 singles) and Logan Searles (#4 singles) qualify for the sectional.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis sectional, Wednesday at 9 a.m.

BASEBALL
Medford 11, Rib Lake 0
Next: Rib Lake at Stratford, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.; WIAA Div. 2 regional, #8 Colby-Abbotsford at #1 Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Gilman 8, Columbus Catholic 2
Ethan Grunseth and Ethan Person combine on a 2-hitter.
Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #5 Thorp at #4 Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 2, Medford 1
Next: GNC Tournament Round 3, #5 Medford at #6 Mosinee, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tuesday schedule
WIAA Div. 2 Medford golf regional (Black River Golf Course), 9 a.m.
WIAA Div. 2 softball regional semifinal, #5 Lakeland at #4 Medford, 5 p.m.
WIAA Div. 5 softball regional semifinal, #7 Bruce at #2 Gilman, 4 p.m.
Rib Lake baseball at Stratford, 4:45 p.m.

