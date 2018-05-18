Home / The Star News / 5/17 prep scoreboard

5/17 prep scoreboard



Medford senior Hailee Clausnitzer releases a pitch during the last inning of her five-inning no-hitter Thursday in a 13-0 win over Lakeland. Clausnitzer was one out away from a perfect game but T-Bird Jenna Seidl walked. She was promptly picked off first base by catcher Alex Nicks to preserve the no-hitter. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake pitcher Brittney Staab is midway through her windup during the Lady Redmen's 6-5 win over Prentice Thursday. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star NewsRaider runner Karli Higgins gets out of the starting block during the 200-meter dash competition at Thursday's GNC JV meet at Raider Field. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Gilman wins Eastern Cloverbelt baseball title; Clausnitzer no-hits Lakeland

BASEBALL
Gilman 8, Greenwood 6
Gilman clinches undisputed Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championship.
School’s first Cloverbelt championship since 1993.
Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 12, Prentice 11
Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic (Brockmeyer Park), 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland 6, Medford 4
Lakeland 16, Medford 11
Next: Ashland at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Lakeland 10, Medford 9
Medford 13, Lakeland 0
Hailee Clausnitzer 5-inning no-hitter in game 2
Next: Medford at Marshfield, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Gilman 7, Greenwood 5
Next: Gilman at Spencer, 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 6, Prentice 5
Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

GOLF
GNC Meet #6 at Northland Pines (Eagle River GC)
1. Lakeland, 316
2. Medford, 343
3. Rhinelander, 348
4. Mosinee, 363
5. Antigo, 367
6. Tomahawk, 390
7. Northland Pines, 407
Lakeland clinches GNC championship and Medford clinches 2nd place.
Next: GNC Meet #7 at Tomahawk (Inshalla CC), Friday at 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Ashland 8, Medford 0
Next: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.

GNC JV TRACK & FIELD AT MEDFORD
Girls
1. Wausau West, 246
2. Mosinee, 83
3. Medford, 78.5
4. Tomahawk, 43
5. Antigo, 38.5
6. Stratford, 31
7. Lakeland, 25
8. Rhinelander, 17
9. Northland Pines, 16

Boys
1. Wausau West, 208.5
2. Lakeland, 129
3. Mosinee, 114
4. Medford, 83
5. Northland Pines, 55.5
6. Rhinelander, 38
7. Tomahawk, 16
8. Antigo, 15
9. Stratford, 10
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee regional, Monday at 4:15 p.m.

