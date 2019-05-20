Home / The Star News / 5/17-18 prep scoreboard

5/17-18 prep scoreboard



Gilman rightfielder Ethan Person gets the baseball back into the infield quickly after a seventh-inning single by Spencer's Chase Higgins. He is backed up by centerfielder Maverick Birkenholz. The hit was meaningless as Gilman was two outs away from finising off an 11-3 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake centerfielder Alex Patrick unsuccessfully throws to third base in an attempt to get Abbotsford base runner Noah Robida during the bottom of Friday's second inning. Robida went from first to third on Caden Decker's bloop single. Both scored to give Abbotsford-Colby a 2-1 lead in a game it eventually won 4-2. Shortstop Levi Ewan and second baseman Logan Blomberg are also pictured. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
BASEBALL
Gilman 11, Spencer 3
Gilman improves to 8-5 in the Eastern Cloverbelt and joins a four-way tie for second place with one game to play.
Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 6 p.m.

Abbotsford-Colby 4, Rib Lake 2
Redmen finish Marawood North play at 7-3
Next: Rib Lake at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m. Brain Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark.

GIRLS SOCCER
W.R. Assumption 2, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia, Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Medford draws #2 seed in WIAA Div. 3 sectional half-bracket. Will host #7 Waupaca in regional semifinal on May 30.

BOYS TENNIS
Friday Wausau West Invite
Wausau West 5, Medford 2
Wausau East 6, Medford 1
Eau Claire North 4, Medford 3

Saturday
Medford 4, Altoona 3
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sub sectional, Monday at 9 a.m. Flight one semifinalists and finalists in all other flights advance to Wednesday’s WIAA Div. 2 Regis sectional.

