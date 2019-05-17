Home / The Star News / 5/16 prep scoreboard

Conference championships for Medford baseball, Gilman softball

BASEBALL
Medford 5, Lakeland 3
Medford (10-2, 17-8) wins first outright Great Northern Conference championship.
Cade Alexander 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB, 2-3 at the plate
Nick Retterath 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs
Next: Rib Lake at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

Gilman 10, Loyal 0
Dallas Skabroud (7 Ks) throws team’s second straight five-inning no-hitter. One Greyhound reached on an error.
Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 5 p.m.

Wed. score
Gilman 12, Owen-Withee 0
Ethan Grunseth (5 K, 2 BB) throws the no-hitter.
Kade Kroeplin 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

Rib Lake 9, Abbotsford-Colby 4
Levi Ewan 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs.
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford-Colby, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Gilman 8, Colby-Abbotsford 2
Gilman (12-2, 17-4) wins first outright Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championship.
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal, #7 Bruce at #2 Gilman, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Altoona 9, Medford 4
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal, #5 Lakeland at #4 Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL REGIONAL
#9 Prentice 13, #8 Rib Lake 3.
Rib Lake’s season ends at 3-11.

GNC GOLF #7 at NORTHLAND PINES
1. Lakeland, 319
2. Antigo, 360
3. Rhinelander, 363
4. Mosinee, 364
5. Medford, 380
6. Tomahawk, 388
7. Northland Pines, 416
Final team standings: 1. Lakeland, 49; 2. Mosinee, 38; 3. Antigo, 34.5; 4. Rhinelander, 32; 5. Medford, 18.5; 6. Tomahawk, 16; 7. Northland Pines 8.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Medford regional (Black River Golf Course), Tuesday at 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS
Medford 7, Lakeland 0
Medford 5, D.C. Everest 2
Next: Medford vs. Wausau West, Wausau East and Eau Claire North at Wausau West Invitational, Friday at 10 a.m.; Medford at Altoona, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
GNC tournament, round two
#5 Medford 3, #7 Newman Catholic 0
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 7 p.m.

GNC JV TRACK & FIELD MEET
No team scores
Medford's individual winners were Dimas Moreno (boys 100 dash); Karina Herrada (girls 400); Julian Stark (boys 400); Alicia Kawa (girls 800); Medford girls 1,600 relay (Ryley Koski, Maddy Williams, Tyra Wicke, Anya Apfelbeck).

