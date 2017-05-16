5/15 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Monday, May 15.

TRACK AND FIELD

Marawood North Conference track meet, Edgar

Hunter Swan won the boys shot put and Katie Cardey won the girls high jump to lead the Redmen in Edgar.

Boys team results: 1. Edgar, 170 points; 2. Chequamegon, 164; 3. Abbotsford, 92; 4. Athens, 81; 5. Phillips, 72; 6. Rib Lake, 61; 7. Prentice, 33.

Girls team results: 1. Edgar 204.5 points; 2. Abbotsford, 102; 3. Chequamegon, 95; 4. Rib Lake, 87; 5. Athens, 82.5; 6. Phillips, 62; 7. Prentice, 40.

SOFTBALL

Medford 9, Gilman 6 (nc)

Athens 20, Rib Lake 3

BASEBALL

Loyal 14, Gilman 3

Athens at Rib Lake, POSTPONED to May 16