5/15 sports scoreboard
Track: Cardey, Swan win titles to lead Redmen at Marawood North meet
May 16, 2017
Sports results for Monday, May 15.
TRACK AND FIELD
Marawood North Conference track meet, Edgar
Hunter Swan won the boys shot put and Katie Cardey won the girls high jump to lead the Redmen in Edgar.
Boys team results: 1. Edgar, 170 points; 2. Chequamegon, 164; 3. Abbotsford, 92; 4. Athens, 81; 5. Phillips, 72; 6. Rib Lake, 61; 7. Prentice, 33.
Girls team results: 1. Edgar 204.5 points; 2. Abbotsford, 102; 3. Chequamegon, 95; 4. Rib Lake, 87; 5. Athens, 82.5; 6. Phillips, 62; 7. Prentice, 40.
SOFTBALL
Medford 9, Gilman 6 (nc)
Athens 20, Rib Lake 3
BASEBALL
Loyal 14, Gilman 3
Athens at Rib Lake, POSTPONED to May 16
