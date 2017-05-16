Home / 5/15 sports scoreboard

5/15 sports scoreboard



Rib Lake's Katie Carey competes in the girls high jump during Monday's Marawood North Conference meet in Edgar. Cardey won the event by clearing 4 feet, 9 inches. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Tue, 05/16/2017 - 9:03am mattf
Track: Cardey, Swan win titles to lead Redmen at Marawood North meet
May 16, 2017

Sports results for Monday, May 15.

TRACK AND FIELD

Marawood North Conference track meet, Edgar

Hunter Swan won the boys shot put and Katie Cardey won the girls high jump to lead the Redmen in Edgar.

Boys team results: 1. Edgar, 170 points; 2. Chequamegon, 164; 3. Abbotsford, 92; 4. Athens, 81; 5. Phillips, 72; 6. Rib Lake, 61; 7. Prentice, 33.

Girls team results: 1. Edgar 204.5 points; 2. Abbotsford, 102; 3. Chequamegon, 95; 4. Rib Lake, 87; 5. Athens, 82.5; 6. Phillips, 62; 7. Prentice, 40.

SOFTBALL

Medford 9, Gilman 6 (nc)

Athens 20, Rib Lake 3

BASEBALL

Loyal 14, Gilman 3

Athens at Rib Lake, POSTPONED to May 16

For expanded coverage of Monday's sports, pick up the May 18 edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here