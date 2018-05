5/15 prep scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls

1. Medford, 187.5

2. Lakeland, 180

3. Northland Pines, 106

4. Mosinee, 100.5

5. Antigo, 63

6. Tomahawk, 29

7. Rhinelander, 26

Medford’s event champions: Baker (400 dash), 400 relay (Hoffman, Stolp, Graff, Brunner), 800 relay (Fronk, Hoffman, Graff, Brunner), Weissmiller (shot put), Leonard (discus), Stolp (long & triple jump. GNC Field Athlete of the Year).

Boys

1. Lakeland, 164

2. Medford, 129

3. Northland Pines, 118.5

4. Mosinee, 98.5

5. Rhinelander, 73.5

6. Antigo, 66.5

7. Tomahawk, 38

Medford’s event champions: Rinaldi (100 & 200 dash), Brandner (400 dash), Brehm (shot put).

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee regional, Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Also GNC JV meet at Medford, Thursday at 4 p.m.

EASTERN CLOVERBELT CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys

1. Loyal, 200

2. Neillsville-Granton, 119.5

3. Spencer, 112

4. Colby, 79.5

5. Gilman, 50

6. Owen-Withee, 41

7. Greenwood, 39

8. Columbus Catholic, 28

Girls

1. Neillsville-Granton, 161.5

2. Colby, 148

3. Spencer, 94

4. Loyal, 69

4. Greenwood, 69

6. Gilman, 56

7. Owen-Withee, 49.5

8. Columbus Catholic, 29

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Abbotsford regional, Monday at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Medford 9, Tomahawk 1

Medford 9, Tomahawk 5

Next: Medford at Lakeland DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tomahawk 10, Medford 2

Tomahawk 8, Medford 5

Next: Lakeland at Medford DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.

GOLF

GNC Meet #5 at Lakeland (Timber Ridge)

1. Lakeland, 306

2. Antigo, 330

3. Medford, 336

3. Mosinee, 336

5. Rhinelander, 365

6. Tomahawk, 385

7. Northland Pines, 393

Next: GNC Meet #6 at Northland Pines (Eagle River GC), Thursday at 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 6, Antigo 1

Next: Great Northern Conference tournament at Antigo, Friday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland 6, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Ashland, Thursday at 5 p.m.