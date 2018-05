5/14 prep scoreboard

MARAWOOD NORTH TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys

1. Rib Lake, 153

2. Chequamegon, 133

3. Athens, 97

4. Abbotsford, 93

5. Phillips, 43

6. Prentice, 30

Rib Lake’s event champions: Hopkins (long jump), 3,200 relay (Swan, Dums, Keiser, Fox), 400 relay (Balgord, Czysz, Hopkins, Makovsky), Dums (300 IH), 1,600 relay (Balgord, Keiser, Swan, Fox).

Girls

1. Abbotsford, 132

2. Rib Lake, 114

3. Athens, 108

4. Chequamegon, 104

5. Phillips, 63

6. Prentice, 33

Rib Lake’s event champions: Brugger (shot put), 3,200 relay (Wudi, Goodrich, Lueck, Espinoza), Wudi (400 dash), Espinoza (800 run).

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Abbotsford regional, Monday at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Gilman 6, Columbus Catholic 3

Gilman 6-0 ECC, 9-0 overall

Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Abbotsford 10, Rib Lake 3

Abbotsford 8, Rib Lake 7

Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Medford 10, Columbus Catholic 6

Next: Medford at Tomahawk DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Gilman 5, Colby-Abbotsford 4

Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 15, Owen-Withee 10

Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m. (Tuesday’s game at Butternut-Mercer has been canceled.)