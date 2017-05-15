5/13 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Saturday, May 13.

BASEBALL

Medford 8, Madison East 7

Medford 12, Adams-Friendship 7

SOFTBALL

Medford 16, Glenwood City 1

Gilman-Thorp Slamfest

Stratford 11, Medford 7

Gilman-Thorp Slamfest

Shell Lake 11, Gilman 0

Gilman-Thorp Slamfest

Marathon 9, Gilman 0

Gilman-Thorp Slamfest

BOYS TENNIS

Great Northern Conference meet, Rhinelander

Team results: 1. Rhinelander, 140 points; 2. Antigo, 117; 3. Medford, 69; 4. Lakeland, 57; 5. Phillips, 2.

GOLF

Medford: 1st out of 19 teams at Stanley-Boyd Invite, Whispering Pines Golf Course

------

Sports results for Friday, May 12.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 15, Abbotsford 10

Gilman 13, Owen-Withee 3

SOFTBALL

Flambeau 19, Rib Lake 12 (nc)

Gilman 14, Owen-Withee 2

GOLF

Medford: 1st out of 7 teams at GNC Meet #5, Northwoods Golf Course, Rhinelander

TRACK AND FIELD

Heather Johnson Invitational, Wisconsin Dells

Boys team results (top 5): 1. Marshfield, 121 points; 2. Medford, 108.5; 3. DeForest, 95.25; 4. Ripon, 90; 5. Reedsburg.

Girls team results (top 5): 1. Marshfield, 119.5 points; 2. Wisconsin Dells, 97; 3. DeForest, 88; 4. Medford, 87; 5. Mauson, 79.