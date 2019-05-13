5/10-11 prep scoreboard
Saturday, May 11
GILMAN-THORP SOFTBALL SLAMFEST
Gilman 12, Marathon 9
Gilman 9, Hurley 3
Addy Warner winning pitcher in both games and hits 3 HRs.
Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 4 p.m.
Medford 7, Stevens Point Pacelli 5
Medford 15, Chequamegon 1
Next: Antigo at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Medford 9, Milwaukee King 3
Medford 6, Adams-Friendship 3
A-F was ranked 8th in Div. 2. King was a Div. 1 state qualifier last year.
Next: Medford vs. Waunakee at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Tuesday at 2 p.m.
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT
1. Rhinelander, 40
2. Antigo, 26
3. Medford, 20
4. S.P. Pacelli, 11
5. Lakeland, 6
6. Newman Catholic 2
Medford’s Sterling Reilly (#2S), Logan Searles (#4S) and Luis Silva/Tahtankka Damm (#2D) earn All-GNC second team. Carson Kleist (#3S) and Cooper Wild/Kevin Damm (#3D) earn honorable mention.
Next: Medford and D.C. Everest at Lakeland, Thursday at 2 p.m.
STANLEY-BOYD GOLF INVITATIONAL
1. Durand, 332
2. Osseo-Fairchild, 336
3. Onalaska, 346
4. Eleva-Strum, 354
5. McDonell-Regis, 355
6. Neillsville-Loyal, 356
7. Medford, 383
8. Fall Creek, 392
9. Elk Mound, 393
10. Cadott, 395
11. Marathon, 402
12. Holmen, 412
13. Stanley-Boyd, 422
14. Altoona, 456
15. Columbus-Spencer, 466
16. Colby, 480
Next: GNC #6 at Antigo (Bass Lake CC), Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Friday, May 10
WISCONSIN DELLS TRACK & FIELD INVITE
Girls
1. Medford, 127
2. Marshfield, 120
3. Wisconsin Dells, 88.5
4. DeForest, 81
5. Sauk Prairie, 64.5
6. Ripon, 48
7. Reedsburg, 47
8. Marshall, 40
9. Adams-Friendship, 35
T10. Portage, 24
T10. Mauston, 24
Boys
1. Marshfield, 144
2. DeForest, 131
3. Ripon, 81
4. Medford, 73
5. Reedsburg, 71.5
T6. Sauk Prairie, 51
T6. Mauston, 51
8. Wisconsin Dells, 42
9. Portage, 40.5
10. Marshall, 14
11. Adams-Friendship, 2
Next: Great Northen Conference Championships at Lakeland, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CADOTT WILLIAM DeJUNG TRACK & FIELD INVITE
Boys
1. Regis, 134.5
2. Stanley-Boyd, 117.5
3. Altoona, 92
4. Cadott, 78
5. Loyal, 71
6. Gilman, 63
7. McDonell Central, 62
8. Fall Creek, 53
9. Spencer, 18
10. Chippewa Valley, 5
Girls
1. Stanley-Boyd, 115
2. Spencer, 105.5
3. Regis, 88.5
4. Altoona, 77
5. Fall Creek, 75
6. McDonell Central, 62
7. Loyal, 60
8. Gilman, 54
9. Cadott, 30
10. Chippewa Valley, 17
Next: Gilman hosts Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
GNC GOLF #5 at RHINELANDER
1. Lakeland, 315
T2. Antigo, 374
T2. Rhinelander, 374
4. Mosinee, 375
5. Medford, 389
6. Tomahawk, 395
7. Northland Pines, 438
BASEBALL
Medford 10, Tomahawk 0
Medford 9, Tomahawk 1
At 9-2, Medford holds a half-game lead over 8-2 Antigo in GNC. Medford is at Lakeland, while Antigo is at Mosinee (7-3) for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Athens 7, Rib Lake 2
Athens (7-1) takes the lead over Rib Lake (6-2) in Marawood North with two games to play.
Next: Abbotsford-Colby at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
Gilman 6, Columbus Catholic 4
Pirates score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gilman 7, Columbus Catholic 1
At 9-2, Gilman in a virtual tie with Greenwood (10-3) atop the Eastern Cloverbelt. However, Pirates have the edge in the loss column. Pirates play Columbus Catholic (5-6), Neillsville (8-4) and Colby-Abbotsford (3-8) this week. Greenwood is at Columbus Catholic Tuesday.
Lakeland 9, Medford 7
Teams will meet again in WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal May 21.
Athens 8, Rib Lake 7
Next: Butternut-Mercer at Rib Lake, Monday at 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis-McDonell 5, Medford 0
Next: GNC tournament round one, #8 Antigo at #5 Medford, Tuesday at 6 p.m.