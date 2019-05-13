Home / The Star News / 5/10-11 prep scoreboard

5/10-11 prep scoreboard



Gilman's Montana Birkenholz slides into home plate and scores on Jaiden Sedivy's double bringing the Pirates within 8-6 during their 12-9 come-from-behind win over Marathon during Saturday's Gilman-Thorp Slamfest. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford first baseman Rachel Mudgett gets the throw from second baseman Erin Elsner, who caught a line drive and doubles off Pacelli runner Teesa Shafranski to end the fourth inning of Medford's 7-5 win during Saturday's Gilman-Thorp Slamfest. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford rightfielder Kiersten Crass makes a nice running catch during the Raiders' 15-1 rout of Chequamegon Saturday in Thorp. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Sterling Reilly keeps a rally alive during his number-two singles championship match with Rhinelander's Russell Benoy during Saturday's GNC tournament at Lakeland. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford junior Kaleb Voight putts for par on the 10th green Friday at Rhinelander's Northwood Golf Club. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsGilman catcher Spencer Kraus tags out Columbus Catholic base runner Brock Bennington during the second inning of Friday's 6-4 win. Bennington had stolen third and tried to score when the throw got past Gilman's Ethan Grunseth, but leftfielder Kade Kroeplin got to the ball and threw him out. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsMedford goal keeper Lindsey Quante grabs the soccer ball before Regis-McDonell's Alison Haag can get to it during the first half of Friday's 5-0 loss. Meredith Seidel walls off Haag as well. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Ava Gunderson takes the baton from Lydia Syryczuk during Gilman's second-place finish in the girls 3,200-meter relay during Friday's Cadott Invitational. Photo by Ginna Young/The Courier SentinelRib Lake's Carter Scheithauer puts one in the strike zone during the fifth inning of Friday's 7-2 loss to Athens in their battle for first place in the Marawood North. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographRib Lake's Allison Olwell rounds third and heads for home, scoring on Sam Rodman's seventh-inning double. For the second time in three days, a last-inning rally came up short for the Redmen against Athens. Friday's final was 8-7. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
Mon, 05/13/2019 - 11:18am mattf
Busy weekend as spring season reaches home stretch

Saturday, May 11
GILMAN-THORP SOFTBALL SLAMFEST
Gilman 12, Marathon 9
Gilman 9, Hurley 3
Addy Warner winning pitcher in both games and hits 3 HRs.
Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 4 p.m.

Medford 7, Stevens Point Pacelli 5
Medford 15, Chequamegon 1
Next: Antigo at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Medford 9, Milwaukee King 3
Medford 6, Adams-Friendship 3
A-F was ranked 8th in Div. 2. King was a Div. 1 state qualifier last year.
Next: Medford vs. Waunakee at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Tuesday at 2 p.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT
1. Rhinelander, 40
2. Antigo, 26
3. Medford, 20
4. S.P. Pacelli, 11
5. Lakeland, 6
6. Newman Catholic 2
Medford’s Sterling Reilly (#2S), Logan Searles (#4S) and Luis Silva/Tahtankka Damm (#2D) earn All-GNC second team. Carson Kleist (#3S) and Cooper Wild/Kevin Damm (#3D) earn honorable mention.
Next: Medford and D.C. Everest at Lakeland, Thursday at 2 p.m.

STANLEY-BOYD GOLF INVITATIONAL
1. Durand, 332
2. Osseo-Fairchild, 336
3. Onalaska, 346
4. Eleva-Strum, 354
5. McDonell-Regis, 355
6. Neillsville-Loyal, 356
7. Medford, 383
8. Fall Creek, 392
9. Elk Mound, 393
10. Cadott, 395
11. Marathon, 402
12. Holmen, 412
13. Stanley-Boyd, 422
14. Altoona, 456
15. Columbus-Spencer, 466
16. Colby, 480
Next: GNC #6 at Antigo (Bass Lake CC), Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 10
WISCONSIN DELLS TRACK & FIELD INVITE
Girls
1. Medford, 127
2. Marshfield, 120
3. Wisconsin Dells, 88.5
4. DeForest, 81
5. Sauk Prairie, 64.5
6. Ripon, 48
7. Reedsburg, 47
8. Marshall, 40
9. Adams-Friendship, 35
T10. Portage, 24
T10. Mauston, 24

Boys
1. Marshfield, 144
2. DeForest, 131
3. Ripon, 81
4. Medford, 73
5. Reedsburg, 71.5
T6. Sauk Prairie, 51
T6. Mauston, 51
8. Wisconsin Dells, 42
9. Portage, 40.5
10. Marshall, 14
11. Adams-Friendship, 2
Next: Great Northen Conference Championships at Lakeland, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

CADOTT WILLIAM DeJUNG TRACK & FIELD INVITE
Boys
1. Regis, 134.5
2. Stanley-Boyd, 117.5
3. Altoona, 92
4. Cadott, 78
5. Loyal, 71
6. Gilman, 63
7. McDonell Central, 62
8. Fall Creek, 53
9. Spencer, 18
10. Chippewa Valley, 5

Girls
1. Stanley-Boyd, 115
2. Spencer, 105.5
3. Regis, 88.5
4. Altoona, 77
5. Fall Creek, 75
6. McDonell Central, 62
7. Loyal, 60
8. Gilman, 54
9. Cadott, 30
10. Chippewa Valley, 17
Next: Gilman hosts Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

GNC GOLF #5 at RHINELANDER
1. Lakeland, 315
T2. Antigo, 374
T2. Rhinelander, 374
4. Mosinee, 375
5. Medford, 389
6. Tomahawk, 395
7. Northland Pines, 438

BASEBALL
Medford 10, Tomahawk 0
Medford 9, Tomahawk 1
At 9-2, Medford holds a half-game lead over 8-2 Antigo in GNC. Medford is at Lakeland, while Antigo is at Mosinee (7-3) for a doubleheader on Thursday.

Athens 7, Rib Lake 2
Athens (7-1) takes the lead over Rib Lake (6-2) in Marawood North with two games to play.
Next: Abbotsford-Colby at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Gilman 6, Columbus Catholic 4
Pirates score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Gilman 7, Columbus Catholic 1
At 9-2, Gilman in a virtual tie with Greenwood (10-3) atop the Eastern Cloverbelt. However, Pirates have the edge in the loss column. Pirates play Columbus Catholic (5-6), Neillsville (8-4) and Colby-Abbotsford (3-8) this week. Greenwood is at Columbus Catholic Tuesday.

Lakeland 9, Medford 7
Teams will meet again in WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal May 21.

Athens 8, Rib Lake 7
Next: Butternut-Mercer at Rib Lake, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Regis-McDonell 5, Medford 0
Next: GNC tournament round one, #8 Antigo at #5 Medford, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

