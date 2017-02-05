5/1 sports scoreboard

Sports scores for Monday, May 1

The Medford Raiders golf team won Monday's Great Northern Conference meet at Indianhead Golf Course (Mosinee) and surged to the top of the league standings in the process.

Medford has 13 points through two meets, giving them a two-point lead over Rhinelander and Lakeland as the Raiders look to defend their 2016 conference title.

Individually, senior Spenser Scholl shot a five-over-par 77 to finish second behind Mosinee's John Birnbaum (75). Raiders junior Ryan Perrin (83) tied for third.

GOLF

GNC Meet #2 - Indianhead Golf Course, Mosinee

Monday, May 1

Team results: 1. Medford, 349 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 351; 3. Mosinee, 352; 4. Rhinelander, 364; 5. Antigo, 384; 6. Tomahawk, 386; 7. Northland Pines, 509.

Individual results (top 5): 1. John Birnbaum, 75, Mosinee; 2. Spenser Scholl, 77, Medford; T3. Stanford Swid, 83, Mosinee; T3. Ryan Perrin, 83, Medford; 5. Jack Shinners, 84, Antigo.

Team standings (through 2 of 7 meets): 1. Medford, 13 points; T2. Rhinelander, 11; T2. Lakeland, 11; 4. Mosinee, 9; 5. Antigo, 6; 6. Tomahawk, 4; 7. Northland Pines, 2.

SOFTBALL

Prentice at Rib Lake, POSTPONED to today, May 2

Spencer at Gilman, POSTPONED to Thursday, May 4

Marshfield at Medford, POSTPONED to Monday, May 8

BASEBALL

Prentice at Rib Lake, POSTPONED to today, May 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Assumption at Medford, POSTPONED to Monday, May 8

TRACK AND FIELD

Rib Lake at Stratford Invite, CANCELED