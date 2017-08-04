Home / 4/7 sports scoreboard

4/7 sports scoreboard



Sat, 04/08/2017 - 12:12pm mattf
Gilman sweeps Cornell/Lake Holcombe in baseball-softball doubleheader
April 8, 2017

Gilman's baseball and softball teams both secured wins yesterday at home against Cornell/Lake Holcombe. 

BASEBALL
Gilman 7, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 2 (nc)

Cassidy Ogle and Elliot Wininger had two hits apiece and Zach Person drove in two runs as the Pirates erased an early 2-1 deficit to beat the Knights.

Medford 7, New Richmond 5 (nc)
Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston, WI

SOFTBALL
Gilman 18, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 0 (nc)

Taylor Hendricks and Cooper Sherfield blasted home runs to help the PIrates to an overwhelming win over the Knights in nonconference play. 

Medford 10, Flambeau 3 (nc)

TRACK AND FIELD
Marathon Outdoor Invitational

Rib Lake's track team made its outdoor debut on Friday at Marathon. Read Thursday's Star News for a meet recap.

 

