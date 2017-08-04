4/7 sports scoreboard

Gilman's baseball and softball teams both secured wins yesterday at home against Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

BASEBALL

Gilman 7, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 2 (nc)

Cassidy Ogle and Elliot Wininger had two hits apiece and Zach Person drove in two runs as the Pirates erased an early 2-1 deficit to beat the Knights.

Medford 7, New Richmond 5 (nc)

Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston, WI

SOFTBALL

Gilman 18, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 0 (nc)

Taylor Hendricks and Cooper Sherfield blasted home runs to help the PIrates to an overwhelming win over the Knights in nonconference play.

Medford 10, Flambeau 3 (nc)

TRACK AND FIELD

Marathon Outdoor Invitational

Rib Lake's track team made its outdoor debut on Friday at Marathon. Read Thursday's Star News for a meet recap.