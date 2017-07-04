4/6 sports scoreboard
Fri, 04/07/2017 - 9:28am mattf
Gilman sweeps baseball-softball doubleheader at Cadott
April 7, 2017
The Gilman Pirates swept a baseball-softball doubleheader against the Cadott Hornets on Thursday in Cadott.
BASEBALL
Gilman 15, Cadott 10 (nc)
Junior Cassidy Ogle collected four RBIs to help the Pirates to their first win of the spring.
SOFTBALL
Gilman 6, Cadott 4 (nc)
Freshman Grace Grunseth went 2-for-3 and scored three runs as the Pirates improved to 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mosinee 5, Medford 0
BOYS TENNIS
Rhinelander 7, Medford 0
For more coverage of high school sports in Taylor County, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday.