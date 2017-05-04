Home / 4/4 sports scoreboard

4/4 sports scoreboard



Medford's Franny Seidel (left) takes a handoff from Katie Phillips during the girls 4x800-meter relay at Tuesday's GNC Indoor Championships. Those two, plus Lauren Meyer and Paige Brandner, easily won the event. BOB MAINHARDT/NORTHWOODS RIVER NEWS
Wed, 04/05/2017 - 8:57am mattf
Medford track sweeps team titles at GNC Indoor Championships
April 5, 2017

Medford's boys and girls track teams swept to titles at the Great Northern Conference Indoor Championships, held Tuesday at Northland Pines High School.

The Raider boys won 11 events to score 161 points, 22.5 ahead of second place Northland Pines, while the Raider girls won seven events and scored 164.5 points, finishing 61.5 points ahead of second place Antigo.

TRACK AND FIELD
GNC Indoor Championships
Northland Pines High School

Boys team results: 1. Medford, 161 points; 2. Northland Pines, 138.5; 3. Lakeland, 86; 4. Antigo, 76; 5. Mosinee, 75; 6. Tomahawk, 40; 7. Rhinelander, 34.5.

Girls team results: 1. Medford, 164.5 points; 2. Antigo, 103; 3. Northland Pines, 96; 4. Mosinee, 81; 5. Rhinelander, 65; 6. Tomahawk, 56; 7. Lakeland, 37.5.

BASEBALL
Medford 10, Northland Pines 5

Thorp 17, Rib Lake 10 (nc)

SOFTBALL
Medford 16, Northland Pines 7

Rib Lake 8, Colby/Abbotsford 5 (nc)

 

For more coverage of high school sports in Taylor County, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here